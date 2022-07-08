Horsham Nostalgia: Cancer Research UK Relay for Life 2008 in pictures

Organisers were delighted with the results which saw people compete in a gruelling 24 hour race at the weekend. Relay committee chair, Lisa Bowman, said: "I think it has been really worthwhile. The candle of hope ceremony was really inspiring. People have also been able to pay tribute to lost ones who have been taken by cancer."

In total 130 people took part in the relay, which began life as a movement in the USA.

Teams took it in turns to complete laps at the leisure centre in Wickhurst Lane, while others caught some sleep.

During the evening participants paid tribute to friends and family in a moving ceremony where candles were placed around the track in their memory.

In the course of the 24 hour event, there was live music, games, a silent auction and raffles.

