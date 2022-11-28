The Horsham district always has a fantastic calendar of events in the run-up to Christmas.

Organisations, volunteers and businesses always pull out all the stops to ensure our towns and villages continue to thrive, with traders not only capitalising on the most lucrative time of the year, but visitors are treated to a fantastic and enjoyable experience.

Last week we featured a great slate of Christmas events taking place across the district, from Horsham to Billingshurst, Steyning and Storrington.

The exact programme of events change over the years, but what does not change, as Horsham District Council leader Jonathan Chowen said last week is over Christmas the Horsham district ‘is the place to be!’

And 15 years ago in December 2007, these pictures show the year’s Christmas celebration event held in Horsham town centre, with hundreds of visitors braving the winter cold to pack out the Carfax and enjoy an evening’s entertainment with fellow revellers.

1. Horsham Xmas Celebrations 2007 Two children getting a good view of proceedings Photo: NW Photo Sales

2. Horsham Xmas Celebrations 2007 Joining in with the singing Photo: NW Photo Sales

3. Horsham Xmas Celebrations 2007 Children carefully consulting their song sheets Photo: NW Photo Sales

4. Horsham Xmas Celebrations 2007 The Carfax was packed out Photo: NW Photo Sales