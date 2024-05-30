​Host of heritage events will bring town's history to life for Worthing Festival

​Under the umbrella of Worthing Heritage Alliance, numerous societies and historians are able to offer some diverse and informative events about Worthing and its past.

Local historian Chris Hare said: “For example, if you are still unsure who to vote for on July 4, my talk about John Selden may help you decide. He navigated his way through the conflicts and upheavals of the English Civil War and managed to earn the respect of both sides!”

Details and further information about Chris Hare’s events can also be found at form.jotform.com/240353845375056

Details of all Worthing Festival events can be found at timeforworthing.uk/worthing-festival

Guided walks and tours

Saturday, June 8, 11am: Worthing Skeleton Army Riots Tour at Broadwater Cemetery, in South Farm Road. In 1884, Worthing was rocked by the worst riots in its history, quelled only when mounted dragoon guards with drawn swords cleared the streets following the reading of the Riot Act. Chris Hare will lead a tour around the graves of those most associated with the disturbances. Free tour, no booking required.

Sunday, June 9, 7pm: Magic, Mystery and Smuggling, a guided tour around Highdown. Chris Hare leads a walk around Worthing’s most popular beauty spot, blending archaeology, history and folklore into an evening of wonder. Tickets £7.50, email [email protected].

Thursday, June 13, 2pm: Blue Plaque Trail, meet by Worthing Pier. Join Sue Belton and David Clark from the Worthing Society on a tour that will introduce you to the lives of the fascinating people commemorated by blue plaques. Booking essential, £5 per person, email [email protected].

Thursday, June 13, 7pm: Family History Research Evening, Chichester Room, Field Place. Members of Sussex Family History Group will be delighted to share their knowledge and give advice to anyone interested in researching their roots. Free admission.

June 14 to 22, various times: Visit the old bakehouse in Broadwater Street East. Step back into the past and see the oven built for William Manwaring in the 1860s, where he once baked a cake weighing 130lb for a village party. The present owners have found many fascinating historical artefacts while renovating the property. A rare opportunity to visit this local time capsule. To book, email [email protected].

Saturday, June 15, 1.30pm: Open day at Heene Cemetery, St Michael’s Road. Friends of Heene Cemetery heritage and conservation volunteers will be there to help visitors learn about our ancestors and the amazing number of species in this special nature conservation area. Suggested donation £3 to £5.

Tuesday, June 18: Heene Cemetery Heritage Quest. Learn more about the history of Heene Cemetery and the stories of the stones on a short puzzle trail for all ages. Gates open at 1.30pm to welcome visitors at 2pm and 4pm. Suggested donation £3 to £5.

Sunday, June 23, 7pm: Cissbury Ring history walk, meet at Storrington Rise car park, Findon Valley. Chris Hare will talk about more recent history at the flint mines, hillfort and medieval mint, including the Armada, and the Second World War. Chris said: “Cissbury Ring is to Sussex what Stonehenge is to Wiltshire, indeed it is one of the most important archaeological sites in England, including Neolithic flint mines and an Iron Age hillfort.” Booking essential, £7.50 per person. Email [email protected].

Illustrated talks and open days

Friday, June 14, 7pm: Sidney Walter Centre, Sussex Road. Chris Hare presents The Devil in the Women – the feminine in local history, folklore and literature. He will examine the devastating impact of Henry VIII’s reformation on the feminine in English religious and cultural life. He will argue that a deeply misogynist king and his ruthless enforcer, Thomas Cromwell, rooted out all female elements in worship and ritual, the consequences of which are still with us today. The talk will include many local references. Booking essential, £7.50 per person. Email [email protected].

Saturday, June 15: All day event at Worthing Museum. Worthing Archaeological Society will be displaying finds from local excavations, some of which you will be welcome to handle. How many times have you been able to handle a Palaeolithic axe, dating back thousands of years, or the kind of pottery the Romans kept for best tableware? There will also be fragments of mosaic and other ancient artefacts to examine. Free event, no booking required.

Wednesday, June 19, 7pm: John Selden, the Defender of English Liberty, talk by Chris Hare, The John Selden Pub function room, Salvington Road. With a General Election only weeks away, Chris says you could learn a lot from John Selden, who was born at Salvington in 1584. “He lived through the most turbulent and divisive moments in English history, including the Civil War and the execution of King Charles I. Selden was an expert on English law, a historian and a Member of Parliament. His wisdom shines across the centuries.” Booking essential, £7.50. Email [email protected].

Thursday, June 20, 7pm: Hidden Haven in Heene talk by Sue Standing, Chichester Room, Field Place. An illustrated talk about the fascinating discoveries Sue and her colleagues have revealed at Heene Cemetery. This talk will include the life stories of some of those buried at the cemetery and focus on the wildlife species that have made their home there. £5 for non-members, pay on the door.

Friday, June 21, 2pm: Jane Austen and the Worthing Connection talk with Sue Belton and David Clark from Worthing Society, Worthing Museum. Was Jane Austen’s novel Sanditon based on Worthing? Find out all about Austen and her Worthing connections. Booking essential, £10, refreshments included. Email [email protected].

Saturday, June 22, 10.30am: Geology Open Day with West Sussex Geological Society, Worthing Museum. Members will be available to help identify fossil specimens visitors bring along. They will also have some some ‘come and see’ examples and be available to talk about rocks, minerals and fossils, dinosaurs, sharks, crocodiles and any related subject. Free event, no booking required.

Saturday, June 22, 11am to 1pm: Open Day and bell ringing, Bell Tower, St Botolph’s Church, Lansdowne Road. Visitors can climb the spiral stairs and see bell-ringing in progress, possibly even try ringing a bell! The art of change ringing will be explained with the aid of a model bell. Free admission.

Saturday, June 22, 2.30pm: Sunbathers, Fascists and Philanthropists – It was all Happening in Worthing Between the Wars talk with Chris Hare, Sidney Walter Centre, Sussex Road. Chris’s research of Worthing history in the 1920s and 1930s has certainly been a journey of discovery and surprises. Learn about people and events that will make you look at Worthing’s history in an entirely new light. Booking essential, £7.50. Email [email protected].

1 . Worthing Festival heritage events Cissbury dew pond in 1929, showing the north side Photo: Chris Hare

2 . Worthing Festival heritage events John Selden's cottage, Lacies Photo: Chris Hare

3 . Worthing Festival heritage events Miller's Tomb on Highdown Hill Photo: Chris Hare