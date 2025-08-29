How a day's pleasure outing ended as the greatest rescue in the history of Selsey lifeboat

It had not been a good trip from the beginning. The weather was rough when the paddle steamer Queen left Southampton for a day's outing and did not improve as she picked up more passengers at Southsea before crossing the Solent to call in at Sandown and Shanklin.

Her crew were not unduly worried. She was one of the most up-to-date ships of the Southampton, Isle of Wight and South of England Steampacket Company's fleet and the six-shilling pleasure voyage along the coast to Brighton was a routine summer outing. Routine, that is, until September 1, 1908.

By the time they reached their destination, they were an hour behind schedule and sea-sickness was so rife among the passengers that more than one was ready to call it a day and return by train. They were the lucky ones.

The other weary passengers made the most of their few hours on land before re-embarking at 4.15pm for the trip home. By this time, the weather was turning even more foul.

What had been a moderate gale sprang up with redoubled fury and by the time Queen was off Selsey, she was in deep trouble. She had already spent an hour aground on a sandbank off the MIxen Light but had struggled off and resumed the laborious voyage home.

Now, she was shipping heavy seas and her steering gear was disabled. Suddenly, there was a heavy bump followed by another. The steamer had hit rocks off the Beacon Light at Selsey but just managed to scrape over.

It was the first sign that she was to lead a charmed life in the turbulent hours to come. Another quarter of a mile to the east were far worse rocks and it was later estimated that if she had hit those, she would have gone done with all hands.

As it was, she came to a standstill, though her paddles were still moving, while huge waves started to break over her. With her helm disabled and the danger that she would start to drift helplessly towards the shore, the captain lost no time in throwing out his anchors and firing off distress signals. For the passengers, an ordeal by terror was just beginning.

One of the first affected was a Leeds councillor, Mr W. Hemingway, who was visiting his brother, a Portsmouth town councillor. As he sat holding tightly to his seat with both hands, a wave lifted him bodily from it and carried him along the side of a cabin. Before he could grab anything, he was carried back again and then managed to catch hold of an iron stanchion – and he clung on tight.

As he lay there, another huge wave crashed over the stricken ship, sweeping a young woman, later identified as Miss Woodman from Southsea, off her feet.

Mr Hemingway told a reporter afterwards: "I was quite close to the open scupper and the young lady was being carried helplessly towards me as the water flowed out of the opening.

"Just as she was going through, I caught hold of her clothes and then, getting my arm around her, we held hold of each other tightly. While we were still holding on to each other, another huge wave seemed to come right on top of us, enveloping us in water.

"I waited for an opportunity and stood up, while Miss Woodman scrambled for a cabin. My daughter was in the cabin and at that moment the force of the waves smashed the windows, while the glass from a lamp was also broken.

"Water poured through the opening. The women in the cabin were already terrified and when someone shouted the order 'Get lifebelts and come on the upper deck as soon as possible', two of them screamed for the moment.

"We helped one another to put on the lifebelts but they were much too frightened to leave for the upper deck."

If they were terrified then, the women on board had a greater ordeal to face. By this time, the Selsey lifeboat Lucy Newbon had been launched and was ploughing through gigantic seas towards the Queen.

The lifeboat crew had been ready to put to sea earlier in the evening, after the steamer first went aground, but when they saw her refloat herself and make for Southsea once more, they went home again. Now, as they came alongside the wave-dashed ship, they were hailed by the captain, who asked them to take of his passengers.

The lifeboat coxswain, Thomas Sparshott, later told a reporter: "With great difficulty, we took as many of the women and children on board as we could. They were very quiet and orderly on board and there was not a sign of any panic."

His plain words were a masterly understatement, hiding the reality. The sea was exceptionally rough, the steamer was rolling hideously and they had to judge the critical moment when they could urge passengers to leap from the Queen into the lifeboat.

Not everyone behaved calmly, either. One man who tried to jump into the lifeboat before the women and children was pulled back and found to have on four lifebelts. Eventually, however, most of the women and children were taken safely to shore in a journey that would stay with them for the rest of their lives.

On board the Queen, the other soaking passengers made a wretched picture. Five women refused to leave their husbands or families and two small girls, three boys and a baby also stayed on board.

Mr Hemingway recalled later: "All through the long, trying hours we sat looking anxiously for daylight, expecting assistance which did not come.

"On the deck some were signing hymns and praying but others were afraid to move from the cabin. Everyone had lifebelts on all night and there was the knowledge that if the anchors gave way, nothing could save the ship.

"The strain throughout the night was terrible and no one knew what was likely to happen one moment from another."

The trouble was that when the lifeboat had returned, its bulwarks were smashed by bumping against the Queen. It had then withdrawn on the understanding that it would be signalled if needed.

At 7am the next morning, Queen hoisted her distress signals once more and the Lucy Newbon rushed again to the rescue.

This time, conditions were horrendous. The wind had risen to hurricane force, the steamer was dragging her anchors and the lifeboatmen needed all their natural expertise to get alongside.

For the coxswain, a veteran of 30 years in the lifeboat service, it was the worst weather he had ever seen. Wind was carrying water and spray like blinding snowdrift and sometimes the Lucy Newbon was half full of water, swamping everyone inside.

The following day, he recounted to reporters: "Sometimes we were a quarter of an hour getting one person. It was a risky job - about the most risky I have ever had in my life.

"When we had 25 women, men and boys on board, the rope carried away from the ship and left us drift, and we could not get near again because it was blowing so hard. With any other boat, we could never have done what we did."

For the remaining passengers, the ordeal dragged on. It was 3.30pm before a tug appeared to tow them to Ryde, where they disembarked and crossed to Portsmouth by the ordinary boat.

The battered Queen was taken on to Southampton, where she presented a sorry sight. Her stern was bent, her sponsons smashed in, and the aft deck rails were ripped up. The saloon was total confusion, with discarded lifebelts and broken glass everywhere.

But she survived, and so did her passengers and crew, despite the nightmare of the previous 24 hours. There was high praise for her officers and men, as well as the elderly Selsey pilot, James Lawrence, who had taken charge of the steamer at the height of the storm and was thought by many to have saved her from total loss.

The true honours, however, went to the men of the Selsey lifeboat. There were no medals for such bravery in Edwardian times but within hours of the episode, William Ridley from Portsmouth, one of those rescued, was writing to the Evening News to urge that a testimonial be presented.

The Selsey lifeboat crew at the time of the great rescue comprised 'Shimmy' Arnell, Jack Wiltshire, Bill Harding, Fred Barnes, 'Darlo' Arnell, 'Jacker' Arnell, Jim Lawrence, Bill Stubbs, George Arnell, Steve Head, Lambert Jarman, Tom Pennicord. 'Tart' Harding, Ernest Fuller and coxswain Tom Sparshott.

Later in September 1908, they were invited to the Albion Hotel in Selsey by a Mr Mortleman from London and a jolly evening was had, by all accounts.

The lifeboat had brought ashore 57 people from Queen and 36 years later, one of those rescued, Mrs Jane Gilchrist from Birmingham, left £200 to the RNLI and another £200 to the survivors of the Selsey crew of 1908.

The Lucy Newbon was withdrawn from service in 1919, having been launched 28 times since it was provided by the legacy of a wealth Londoner, Mr R.A. Newbon in March 1894.

2 . Selsey RNLI The Selsey lifeboat crew at the time of the great rescue, complete with cork lifejackets Photo: Selsey Lifeboat Museum

3 . Selsey RNLI Len Lawrence with the trophy presented to his grandfather, James Lawrence, by a grateful passenger Photo: Yesterday

4 . Selsey RNLI The area surrounding Selsey Lifeboat Station in November 2005 Photo: Malcolm McCluskey