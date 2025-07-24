How a Gangnam Style parody made in Worthing has gained global success

It's 12 years since a Gangnam Style parody was made in Worthing but it is still gaining global attention on YouTube – and still raising money for Alzheimer's Society, as originally intended.

Gary Mobsby wanted to put Worthing and its ageing population on the map and boy did he succeed with his tongue-in-cheek dance video highlighting the over-65 population on the south coast.

He recorded Worthing Gran-Nan Style on the seafront, beach and in Steyne Gardens, with words promoting the town. Stagecoach even got involved with an hilarious clip where a woman's skirt is pulled off after it gets caught in the doors.

Bob Smytherman, who was mayor at the time and features doing a dance on the Town Hall steps, said: "This is a great promotional video starring lots of local people who love Worthing and now has 57,000 views, each one supporting Alzheimer's Society."

Gary used the music for South Korean musician PSY's single Gangnam Style but changed the name to Worthing Gran-Nan Style and altered the lyrics to talk about life in Worthing, particularly for people in their retirement years.

Homefield Park bowlers make an appearance, along with four different dance schools, and there is a scene where mobility scooters hold up a line of traffic.

The original song Gangnam Style was released in July 2012 and by the end of the year, it had topped the music charts of more than 30 countries. The accompanying dance video was seen by millions of people.

Gary thought it would be a good idea to replicate it to highlight older people and show they deserve more respect. He recorded the song in June 2013 with Mike Saunders, then enlisted the help of 165 people to shoot the video.

After the filming in August 2013, he had the task of editing 30 scenes and 480 takes to create a six-minute video. The premiere was at the Chatsworth Hotel on December 3, with a 37-minute compilation of outtakes also being screened.

Gary said at the time: "This is all about promoting Worthing but also promoting a life that starts at 65. Worthing has a very old population and we wanted to show that people can still have an awful lot of fun whatever their age.

"Some scenes were trickier than others to shoot, for example the Coast Café scene was particularly difficult and took 67 takes to get right, but the feedback has been brilliant.”

There was also a special screening at the Herald & Gazette Community Stars awards ceremony in December 2013.

Bob Smytherman with Gary Mobsby at the Chatsworth Hotel for the video launch in December 2013

A year later, Worthing Gran-Nan Style made it to YouTube. Copyright restrictions had prevented wider distribution until the law changed on October 1, 2014, relaxing the rules for parodies.

Once the video hit 6,000 views on YouTube, every additional view has generated a tenth of a penny, which is all donated to The Alzheimer’s Society. The charity is close to Gary’s heart, as his dad Roger died from the disease aged 63.