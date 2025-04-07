The Shippam's clock is considered an important feature not only because of its timekeeping but for the giant silver wishbone which hangs beneath, seen as a lucky charm and a sign of good luck.

One of the most familiar landmarks in the main streets of the city, this symbol from the city's past marks the former factory site of the beloved family-run paste business, on the corner of East Walls and East Street.

The wishbone was the unofficial symbol of both the Shippam’s factory and the company. Visitors were gifted a wishbone as a souvenir and employees were able to buy a booted wishbone in the factory shop. It took a four-year campaign, led by Chichester mayor Mick Shone, to save this distinctive timepiece from the axe and return it to its traditional location when the building was redeveloped 20 years ago.

The old clock, which had been a part of the city's heritage for more than 100 years, had been taken down and moved to Terminus Road for safe keeping after Princes took over Shippam's in 2001 and moved production to this new manufacturing site.

The development of the East Street factory was the biggest Chichester city centre had seen for decades, providing new homes and shops.

Kier Property purchased the 2.7-acre site from Sainsbury's in March 2004, as part of a multi-million pound deal. Sainsbury's had wanted to demolish part of the distinctive Shippam's facade and Sadlers Walk shopping arcade but came under fire from district councillors.

The new plans from Kier Property were to keep shops at the front in East Street and build homes on the rest of the site.

Archaeologists carried out a major excavation of the site and in 2006, they held activity days at The Guildhall in Priory Park to showcase the artefacts they found and explain their significance.

Those working on the site said it had been an exciting and rewarding experience, and not a day had gone by without something of archaeological importance being found, whether it be a Roman street, a Saxon bone tool, medieval chimneys dropped into a cess pit or a cache of early Shippam's paste pots.

The site began its new era in August 2007, after two years of development by the Kier Group.

To complete the regeneration of the area and to mark the site’s rich heritage, the old Shippam's clock was added to the design and returned to East Street soon after work on the development had finished.

Campaigners had fought for years for it to be returned to its original home and incorporated into the redevelopment, so it came as good news to many when it was finally put back on display in September 2007 – delayed only by the need for a power cable.

After a good clean and a new mechanism, the clock and its wishbone once again graced the skyline of East Street.

Perhaps it was not as lucky as people thought, as in April 2010, the much-loved clock drew extra attention when its two faces went out of synchronisation with each other after the clocks went forward.

Then in December 2010, just before Christmas, the wishbone fell down. It was many months before it was restored but finally, just over a year later, it was put back and there it remains to this day.

1 . Shippham's site The Shippham's site, backing on to East Street, in June 2005 Photo: Malcolm McCluskey

2 . Shippham's site The Shippam's building in East Street, Chichester, with the distinctive clock in June 2005 Photo: Bill Shimmin

3 . Shippham's site The Shippam's clock in December 2011 Photo: Louise Adams