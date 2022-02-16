Book Day St Peter's RC Primary School in Shoreham in 2013
Book Day St Peter's RC Primary School in Shoreham in 2013

World Book Day: Find inspiration for World Book Day costumes in our gallery of pictures from Shoreham, Southwick and Sompting schools in 2013 and 2014

Tigers and pirates, wizards and princesses have made their way to school to celebrate World Book Day over the years and in March 2014, Miss Trunchbull, the tyrant headmistress from Roald Dahl’s Matilda, was seen teaching at both St Peter’s Catholic Primary School in Shoreham and Eastbrook Primary Academy in Southwick.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:33 pm

Among the children, there were lots of Harry Potters, a collection of pirates, witches and wizards, and a trio called Goldilocks, complete with the three bears.

Year-six pupils at Eastbrook also turned old books into new ones by holding a sale. Teacher Suzanne Green said the project had helped with their maths, including sorting the books into categories, pricing them up and selling them to parents. The pupils had written their own letter asking for book donations and made posters to put up around the school.

CLICK HERE to find further inspiration for World Book Day costumes in our gallery of pictures from Worthing schools in 2013 and 2014

