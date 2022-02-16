Among the children, there were lots of Harry Potters, a collection of pirates, witches and wizards, and a trio called Goldilocks, complete with the three bears.

Year-six pupils at Eastbrook also turned old books into new ones by holding a sale. Teacher Suzanne Green said the project had helped with their maths, including sorting the books into categories, pricing them up and selling them to parents. The pupils had written their own letter asking for book donations and made posters to put up around the school.