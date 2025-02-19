How the centenary of Girlguiding was celebrated in the Chichester district in 2010

Thousands from across the south attended Girlguiding UK’s centenary celebrations at One World One Beat, held at Wiltshire College in Salisbury in February 2010.

It was a weekend of world music, drama, circus skills and dance to mark World Thinking Day, a celebration that has been marked on February 22 every year since 1926.

The date is the shared birthday of Lord Robert Baden-Powell and his wife Lady Olave Baden-Powell, who founded Girlguiding UK and the Scout Association.

In Bognor Regis, thinking caps were at the ready for a fun-filled day of creative activities on an international performing arts theme, as part of the One World One Beat festivals.

They took part in belly dancing, African drumming and Maori stick dancing, as well as a variety of crafts and singing from different countries.

Other events in the district for the Girlguiding Centenary in 2010 included a Pink and Sparkly Party for Rainbows, a Brownie Take-Over on the Bluebell Railway and an I’m a Guide, Get Me Out of Here activity. Centenary celebrations culminated in a fireworks party on Bognor beach in October.

Petworth marked Thinking Day with a parade filled with about 200 members of Girlguiding Petworth Division, accompanied by Petworth Town Band.

They paraded through the Square and up to the parish church of St Mary the Virgin. On show were all the flags and pennants used by the units over the past 100 years, carried by Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers, Guiders and Trefoil members from across the Petworth division.

Once the girls and their leaders were settled in the church, unit colours were presented at the altar and taken by the Rev Tim Wright.

During the special service, 100 years of Guiding was celebrated, including the lighting of 100 candles and building a world map by placing the flags of many countries round the world on to a display board.

In the address by Avril Stouse, one of Sussex West’s vice-presidents, she reminded the girls they should always try to do their best, be active, count the ways in which Guiding made a difference in their lives, be giving – and in giving they would find they also gain, and most of all be enthusiastic and enjoy their lives.

The event was organised by the division centenary committee, led by Sheila Stickley, and division commissioner Ann Ball.

1 . Girlguiding centenary 2010 Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers, Guiders and Trefoil members from across the Petworth division joined the parade Photo: Louise Adams

2 . Girlguiding centenary 2010 Sussex West Brownies take over at the Bluebell Railway Photo: Marion Banks

3 . Girlguiding centenary 2010 Sussex West Brownies take over at the Bluebell Railway Photo: Marion Banks