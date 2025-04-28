The early May bank holiday had been moved from Monday, May 4, to Friday, May 8, 2020, so the anniversary could be marked by as many people as possible on the day itself.

That decision was announced by the government in June 2019 but little did they know the world was about to be rocked by the arrival of Covid-19.

With a ban on indoor gatherings and the need for social distancing in place, the occasion was at least blessed with good weather – and people made the most it.

Street parties of a very special kind were enjoyed, bringing neighbours together during an uncertain time, though they had to stay two metres apart.

People were inventive, holding 'stay at home' parties where people set up their own tables in their own front gardens and indulged in their own food and drink, together apart.

At Abbeyfield Ferring, it meant residents were able to see relatives and friends for the first time in nine weeks, thanks to a drive-by organised by staff.

There was also a Spitfire flypast and circus instructor Nick Cook was outside Care for Veterans in Worthing in his new 9ft stiltwalking military uniform for the occasion.

Singer Kim Bonsor gave a live VE Day performance from her front garden in St Andrew’s Road, Worthing, to cheer up her neighbours, while Samantha Hawkins raised money for St Barnabas House hospice with a live stream singalong from her front garden in Angmering.

Worthing High School was open for the day and students marked VE Day by cooking cakes and digging for victory.

Elsewhere in Worthing, VE Day celebrations in Sackville Road included Katrina and Lesley James posing as Land Girls, James and Bethany Watts organised a street party for Chatsmore Crescent and residents of Lansdowne Close had a celebration with their own drinks and food.

In Southview Road, Southwick, there was Union Flag bunting and many neighbours dressed to impress. In Tarragon Way, Shoreham, residents enjoyed tea, cake and music in their own front gardens, while afternoon tea in The Crescent, Lancing, was enjoyed with music from a traditional record player.

Residents in Rogate Close, Sompting, all helped by putting up red, white and blue bunting and other decorations for the VE Day party. Maple Walk in Sompting also had decorations up and everyone had a great time, with residents even managing a game of social-distanced badminton.

Residents of Steyning Close, Sompting, gathered in their front gardens to celebrate throughout the day. There was joint two minutes’ silence and a street sing-along.

In St Mary’s Close, Littlehampton, Lizzy Henry and Gina Penn dressed up in 1940s outfits for the party and visited the memorial bench in Church Street, Littlehampton, for a time of contemplation.

Celia Thomson Hitchcock from Ahead To Toe in East Street, Littlehampton, had to cancel her massive street party but, not to be defeated, she decorated anyway, with painted dried flowers and lilies.

Many of the bungalows in The Ridings, East Preston, were decorated with flags, bunting and balloons. More than 20 residents were out having their own street party, using tables and chairs on to the roadside. They joined together in singing wartime songs and the National Anthem.

1 . VE Day 75 Residents of Lansdowne Close, Worthing, had a celebration with own drinks and food Photo: Dawn Stepney

2 . VE Day 75 Circus instructor Nick Cook in his new 9ft stilt-walking military uniform Photo: Nick Cook

3 . VE Day 75 Katrina and Lesley James posing as Land Girls Photo: Katrina and Lesley James

4 . VE Day 75 Singer Kim Bonsor gave a live VE Day performance from her front garden in St Andrew's Road, Worthing Photo: Kim Bonsor