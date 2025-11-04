Immersive art brings Sussex landmarks and history to life

Visitors to Montague Gallery in Worthing, the Whispering Gallery at Shoreham Airport, and Awen in Steyning can now scan QR codes beside Vicky’s framed prints to hear her read aloud the poems about each building’s history. The poems reveal the stories and emotions behind each building, as though the buildings themselves are speaking.

The growing collection is part of her upcoming book If Buildings Could Speak (Amberley Publishing, 2027) and includes pieces on Crystal Palace, Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, Shoreham Airport, and a moving VE Day / Remembrance poem that pairs with her Lancaster bomber illustrations.

Vicky has now written and published five poems so far; each not only celebrates the building but also recognises the people behind the scenes who are often forgotten. She also has a soft spot for forgotten buildings, such as the Riviera Hotel in Weymouth, which is now sadly derelict.

“I get so upset seeing beautiful old buildings falling into neglect,” says Vicky. “Many are owned by overseas investors who don’t realise that a little care would not only protect our heritage but also increase its value. My art aims to make people feel that connection again.”

With Remembrance Day approaching, Vicky hopes the work will inspire reflection and pride in the places that shaped our communities.

For more information, visit madebymebythesea.co.uk or Montague Gallery, Worthing.

1 . Contributed Screenshot from Vicky Anne Vaughan's VE Day Poem Video: https://youtu.be/1ThpQoFaPQo?si=2aA5L-uAquRjZS12 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Vicky's Black and Gold VE Day / Remembrance Day tribute with accompanying video https://youtu.be/1ThpQoFaPQo?si=2aA5L-uAquRjZS12 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Brighton City Airport Art with accompanying poem https://youtu.be/pUMrK58IQ2c?si=2Wjk-HRGGlYTQR9D Photo: Submitted