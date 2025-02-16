Improvements are being carried out to the Deluxe Leisure Centre, Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Improvements are being carried out to the 126-year old Deluxe Leisure Centre on Hastings seafront. The big canopy along the frontage has been removed, revealing original parts of the edifice not seen for many years..

This landmark building was opened in 1899 as the Empire Theatre of Varieties. It was built on the site of six of the eight houses of Pelham Place that had been constructed in 1820. This terrace was part of a major expansion of the town that followed the end of the war with France in 1815.

Construction of the Wellington Square and Russell Street area had begun in 1816, and it was to carry on through the 1820s. Meanwhile, on the seafront, the owner of Hastings Castle - Thomas Pelham, the 2nd Earl of Chichester - decided to have a large part of the Castle and the cliff below it cut back so that he could build high-quality housing there. In 1820 he created Pelham Place, and then in 1823 he started on Pelham Crescent, with its underlying arcade and shops, plus St-Mary-in-the-Castle Church, which were all completed by early 1828. This was followed by the construction of the Breeds Place terrace of eight houses (now gone) joining the west end of the Crescent, and designed to balance Pelham Place to the east.

In 1898 the six Pelham Place houses furthest from the Crescent were demolished and the Empire Theatre of Varieties was built. This music hall opened on 1st April 1899, with the famous Marie Lloyd topping the bill. A surveyor said it was “very substantially built of brick and terra cotta, and of concrete and iron construction throughout.” It is topped with two copper-clad domes.

The Empire Theatre of 1899.

The long-wanted theatre was built by Mr Peter Jenkins of St Leonards, and the architects were Messrs Ernest Runtz & Co, of London. It was built with a frontage of 131 feet on what was the site of the Royal Marine Hotel and two adjoining houses to the west. The main entrance at the front of the Theatre led to the stalls, of 228 seats. With the entrance to the pit (176 seats) via a separate door on the west side. The grand circle above the stalls had 201 seats, and the second tier above that 395.

In 1901 it was renamed the Marine Theatre of Varieties and then, following a partial re-design inside, it was relaunched in August 1903 as the more wide-ranging Hastings Hippodrome. New attractions included a film show and “Paul Conchas (cannon ball juggler), Zanfretto & Napio (musical knife grinders), M Slippere (blind pianist) and Michael Braham’s Educated Dog.”

But in the following years this was not successful, so in 1910 the Hippodrome was converted into the Royal Cinema De Luxe. A thousand people turned up at the self-styled “finest cinematograph theatre in the world” on its opening night on 19 November.

It remained a cinema until 1965, being usually known as just ‘The Deluxe’, which is pronounced locally as ‘deloo’ rather than ‘delux’. Then on 25 July 1965 it re-opened as the Deluxe Bingo and Social Club, with the last film a few days before being She, starring Ursula Andress.

The Deluxe being built in 1898.

In 1970 major changes were made to the building, with the interior being completely gutted and a floor built where the circle once was. The bingo moved to the upper floor and the ground was given over to amusements machines. Some councillors opposed the controversial project, but the proprietor Harry Simmonds was given the go-ahead by the Council's planning committee as long as he closed Harry's Old Town Bingo premises on the corner of All Saints Street and Rock-a-Nore Road.

The bingo club closed in February 2023, but the Deluxe remains a popular amusements centre.