Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In 14 pictures: looking back at the great storm of 1987 in Mid Sussex on its 35th anniversary

It’s been 35 years since the great storm of 1987 hit the Mid Sussex district.

By Lawrence Smith
35 minutes ago

The extratropical cyclone battered the area overnight from Thursday, October 15, to Friday, October 16, pulling down trees and damaging property.

The country-wide cost of the clean-up was £1billion and 15 million trees were lost.

West Sussex bore the brunt of the storm and thousands of UK homes were left without power for days.

In this gallery we take a look at some of the sights in Mid Sussex after the devastating event.

1. Burgess Hill

Freeks Lane in Burgess Hill

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Handcross

Helpers clear the damage at Handcross Park School after the Great Storm of 1987

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Cuckfield

Ansty Road, Cuckfield, after the Great Storm of 1987

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Haywards Heath

Damage at Thaws Carpets in Haywards Heath

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4