In 21 more photos: a look back at Burgess Hill, Cuckfield and Lindfield Bonfire Nights in 2009
Bonfire Night 2022 is nearly here and families across Mid Sussex are looking forward to a spectacular evening of fireworks and fun.
By Lawrence Smith
5 minutes ago
In this second photo gallery we take a look back at previous Lindfield, Cuckfield and Burgess Hill events from 2009.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
If you can’t see anyone you recognise, don’t worry. We have lots more pictures in the Mid Sussex Times photo archive and we are aiming to release one more gallery before this year’s Bonfire Night.
