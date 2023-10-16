In photos: a look back at the Great Storm of 1987 in Mid Sussex on its 36th anniversary
It’s been 36 years since the great storm of 1987 hit the Mid Sussex district.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Oct 2022, 16:37 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
The extratropical cyclone battered the area overnight from Thursday, October 15, to Friday, October 16, pulling down trees and damaging property.
The country-wide cost of the clean-up was £1billion and 15 million trees were lost.
West Sussex bore the brunt of the storm and thousands of UK homes were left without power for days.
In this gallery we take a look at some of the sights in Mid Sussex after the devastating event.
