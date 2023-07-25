In pictures: Chichester students having fun at the Bishop Luffa School prom in July 2008

Fancy cars and farm vehicles were among the transport chosen by Chichester students arriving at the Bishop Luffa School prom in July 2008.
Dressed in gorgeous gowns and smart suits, the students were ready to party from the moment they arrived at their leavers’ celebration.
Arriving in style for the Bishop Luffa School prom in July 2008 Photo: Louise Adams / Sussex World C081552-7
Some of the boys at the Bishop Luffa School prom in July 2008 Photo: Louise Adams / Sussex World C081552-15
Ready to get the party started at the Bishop Luffa School prom in July 2008 Photo: Louise Adams / Sussex World C081552-13
Lottie Jefferies, Emily Etheridge, Polly Soaffer and Annie Smith at the Bishop Luffa School prom in July 2008 Photo: Louise Adams / Sussex World C081552-16