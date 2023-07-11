NationalWorldTV
In pictures: Looking back 15 years to the Chichester High School joint prom of 2008

A horse, an open-top bus, lorries and fancy cars were among many modes of transport for the ​Chichester High leavers’ prom 15 years ago.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST

​Chichester High School for Girls joined forces with Chichester High School for Boys for a glamorous joint prom night at Fontwell Racecourse in June 2008 – and the students made sure it was a night to remember.

Chichester High School for Boys students arriving on an open-top bus for a glamorous joint prom night at Fontwell Racecourse in June 2008

Chichester High School for Boys students arriving on an open-top bus for a glamorous joint prom night at Fontwell Racecourse in June 2008

Charlotte Robey and Ashley Kinnard

Sam Watkins, Aly Brown and Joel Edwards

