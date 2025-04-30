In pictures: Looking back to 2024's May Day Run in Hastings

The May Day Run is a very popular event in the biking calendar and has been going since 1979. Every year tens of thousands of motorcycles arrive in the town, some people estimate that over 80,000 bikers travel to Hastings. The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

The May Day Run is not an organised event but Sussex Police, volunteer marshals and Hastings Borough Council help to manage the traffic and parking.

The photos here show a very wet May Day Run on May 6 2024. Because of the heavy rain throughout most of the day, the turnout was much lower than normal. The forecast for 2025's event, on May 5, is looking very good, as I'm writing this on April 30.

This event also gives a much-needed boost to the local hospitality sector and coincides with Jack in the Green, another very popular event in the town over the early May bank holiday weekend.

1 . May Day Run 2024 in Hastings : May Day Run 2024 in Hastings A very wet May Day Run on May 6 2024. Pic Justin Lycett. Photo: staff : Justin Lycett

