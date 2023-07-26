In pictures: Red carpet treatment at Bognor Regis Community College prom in June 2008

Parents packed into the grounds of Bognor Regis Community College to await the arrival of their children ahead of the 2008 leavers' prom.
There was a red carpet for students to strut down as they arrived in all their finery. Gorgeous gowns and sharp suits were the order of the day and family and friends were on hand to capture it all on their cameras.
1. Bognor Regis Community College prom 2008
Adam Turner and Harry Lehane at the Bognor Regis Community College prom in June 2008 Photo: Kate Shemilt C081495-9
2. Bognor Regis Community College prom 2008
Danny Millar, Zoe Cook and Chris Deacon at the Bognor Regis Community College prom in June 2008 Photo: Kate Shemilt C081495-2
3. Bognor Regis Community College prom 2008
Emily Bruce, Lauren Parfoot and Rachel Gaffney at the Bognor Regis Community College prom in June 2008 Photo: Kate Shemilt C081495-5
4. Bognor Regis Community College prom 2008
Alvin Martinez, Bekii Flahart and Luke Carman at the Bognor Regis Community College prom in June 2008 Photo: Kate Shemilt C081495-6