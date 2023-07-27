NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

In pictures: Smiling students arrive for Westergate Community College prom in June 2008

An open-top bus delivered a group of smiling students to Fontwell Park for the Westergate Community College prom in June 2008.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 27th Jul 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST

Excited for their leavers' celebration, the students were waving enthusiastically as they arrived alongside limousines, sports cars and even a tractor.

Excited for their leavers' celebration, smiling students at the Westergate Community College prom in June 2008

1. Westergate Community College prom 2008

Excited for their leavers' celebration, smiling students at the Westergate Community College prom in June 2008 Photo: Louise Adams C081477-7

Jess Coombes, Hannah Cook and Olivia Morey at the Westergate Community College prom in June 2008

2. Westergate Community College prom 2008

Jess Coombes, Hannah Cook and Olivia Morey at the Westergate Community College prom in June 2008 Photo: Louise Adams C081477-1

Cheryl Harmour, Alice Davies and Abbi Philby at the Westergate Community College prom in June 2008

3. Westergate Community College prom 2008

Cheryl Harmour, Alice Davies and Abbi Philby at the Westergate Community College prom in June 2008 Photo: Louise Adams C081477-2

Farmer George Brundle at the Westergate Community College prom in June 2008

4. Westergate Community College prom 2008

Farmer George Brundle at the Westergate Community College prom in June 2008 Photo: Louise Adams C081477-4

Next Page
Page 1 of 4