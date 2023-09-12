​​Soldiers marched through Chichester 15 years ago, when the troops were granted the Freedom of the City.

The Thorney Island-based 47th Regiment Royal Artillery was granted the honour on October 4, 2008, with civic leaders recognising the valuable work done by the regiment in supporting the city over the years.

"It is good to know the city thinks a lot of us, especially as we have quite a few people who are from Sussex and Hampshire, " said 47 Regiment spokesman Captain Terry Reilly at the time.

More than 150 troops took part in the parade, which was led by a Stormer HVM armoured vehicle followed by the band of the Princess of Wales Division marching down North Street for the service outside the Council House.

One battery was dressed in ceremonial uniform while a second was dressed in desert combats.

During the ceremony, Commanding Officer Lt Col Mike Kelly signed the Roll of Honorary Freemen before he presented Chichester City Council with a commemorative pennant of the regiment.

Mayor David Siggs then called for three cheers for the regiment.

With friends, family and residents giving their support, the troops were applauded as they marched down East Street and St Pancras to Litten Gardens, followed by civic leaders, for a service of remembrance and commemoration.

The freedom was granted just days before more troops from the regiment, also known as the Sussex and Hampshire Gunners, were deployed to Afghanistan.

Around 20 soldiers left on Tuesday, October 7, to act as replacements for artillery soldiers deployed out there, and over the next few weeks more than 100 would follow in phased deployments.

Capt Reilly said they had been operational out there for some time and had ‘got a job to do’.

The freedom of entry allows the regiment to march through the city ‘with drums beating, colours flying and bayonets fixed’.

1 . Freedom of the City Three-year-old Gwen Sargent waving for her daddy's regiment Photo: Louise Adams / Sussex World C082078

2 . Freedom of the City The Stormer HVM armoured vehicle leading the procession Photo: Louise Adams / Sussex World C082078

3 . Freedom of the City A proud moment for the 47th Regiment Royal Artillery as they parade down North Street. Photo: Louise Adams / Sussex World C082078