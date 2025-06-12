The relay came to Worthing and Lancing ahead of the 2012 Olympics, which were held in London from July 27 to August 12, 2012.

The torch and convoy of media trucks, police and Olympic sponsors arrived in Broadwater on the afternoon of Monday, July 16, before moving through Worthing and Lancing.

Eager crowds packed the streets as the convoy moved through Broadwater Street West, Chapel Road, South Street, Steyne Gardens, then Brighton Road and on to South Street and Grinstead Lane, Lancing.

Among the Worthing torchbearers was Maria Hains, who, the following day, had a VIP seat as the torchbearers ran down The Boulevard in Crawley.

Mother-of-three Maria passed away in St Catherine’s Hospice in January, 2023, following a long illness. She had helped to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for Crawley Hospital and St Catherine’s Hospice over 40 years and tributes poured in following her death.

Sharon Clarke, then Worthing town centre manager, said the high turnout had benefitted retailers in the area.

She said at the time: “All of a sudden there was so many people and the businesses saw a boost. The coffee shops in particular and places to eat and drink and sweet shops reported some very good business, which during these difficult economic times is always a good thing. I don’t think I’ll ever see anything like it again.”

Lancing also saw a huge turnout for the relay and got into the Olympic spirit with a musical performance outside the parish hall,in South Street, by TS Intrepid Nautical Training Corps.

Ann Bridges, then chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said at the time: “It was the biggest turn-out I’ve ever seen in Lancing. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing and the children particularly enjoyed it.

“I think it was very important for Lancing. We’re sometimes seen as the poor relation between Worthing and Shoreham, which is something I’ve been fighting against since I joined the parish council, and this was really good for the area.”

1 . Worthing 2012 Olympic torch relay The Olympic torch relay came to Worthing in July 2012 Photo: Worthing Herald

2 . Worthing 2012 Olympic torch relay The now-demolished Teville Gate multi-storey proved a great vantage point Photo: Worthing Herald

3 . Worthing 2012 Olympic torch relay Smiles from the torchbearers Photo: Worthing Herald