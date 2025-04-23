Lancing Repertory Players was formed in 1945, after the Second World War, though the company's history is believed to date back to the 1930s.

Performing at Lancing Parish Hall for many years, Lancing Repertory Players have put on hundreds of plays and won many awards but Covid put a stop to that.

Unable to return to the hall, the Players converted their headquarters in Wembley Gardens into their own Lancing Little Theatre and have been performing there since 2022.

Julie Knight, secretary, said: "We want people to know that we are still here and we are still going. We would love to see some of the old regulars back, we used to see them at every play.

"Our first play here was The Grimleys, with no stage and no wings, but it worked - we made it work. We used to do four plays a year and we are back up to three a year, so we are nearly back to where we were. It is a good hobby, it is part of life."

The society has around 30 members and they say it feels like a family, with everyone getting involved in different ways, whether on stage or behind the scenes.

Sue Duncan, director, said: "Amateur dramatics has been a vital community link for so many years. It takes people out, it gives them a night out. We love it, it is our family. What I like about it is the age group, we go from 18 all the way up.

"It is very much a joint effort because without the guys who do the scenery, the actors would have nothing. For the last panto, we had a working cauldron on the stage, with smoke billowing out. It was amazing.

"We have had to learn to adapt to a smaller stage but one person turning can make room for another person, and so it goes on. One thing we can't do any more is dancing to any degree."

Sue especially enjoys the challenge of making it work when things go wrong - like the time when someone's skirt fell down on stage and another when a heel broke on a shoe and had to be quickly fixed.

Acting is not for everyone but there are many other roles that need filling. Karen Howell has found her home in the workshop team, preferring painting and set building to the spotlight.

She said: "Once you have got one hook into this place, you can't let go, and you can hook other people in, too.

"Everyone has a go at everything. I enjoyed acting at the time but for me, it was hard work learning the lines. I loved being the back end of a pantomime cow, that was my favourite bit!"

Marion Taylor is one of the longest serving members, having joined in 1988 with her husband. She is now 'queen of the teapot', taking charge of refreshments and choc ices.

She has to share her kitchen, though, as the compact rehearsal room has had to be adapted for full shows. The Players have made the most of the space, with a wardrobe department and make-up room out back, as well as the 'brilliant' workshop. The kitchen doubles as the ticket office, as well as the sound and lighting box.

Andy Culver, who joined in May 1977, a few months after his dad, has been delving into the archives to create a digital history for the Players.

He first got involved providing sound for a carnival float, as they wanted a working fairground organ. He then helped with the set for Hotel Paradiso but was more interested in the lighting and soon took that over, starting with Sleeping Beauty.

Andy said he suspects the group was first started by North Lancing WI in 1932, though he has no proof.

"Miss Manson wanted to put on a play but she needed some men, so it couldn't be a WI activity. Lancing Amateur Dramatic Society was formed," he explained.

"In the 1940s everything stopped because of the war and it didn't get started again until 1945, when Lancing Repertory Players was started. Our records go back that far, including press clippings from The Stage."

The Players used Luxor Cinema for their shows and put on one play every six weeks. After the deal with the Luxor ended in November 1950, they moved to Lancing Parish Hall, where Castle in the Air was performed in January 1952.

For a while they were renting a room at Lancing Manor House for rehearsals and had a scenery store in the grounds.

Then the Players were gifted land in Wembley Gardens, Lancing, and raised £750 to purchase a prefab building from the RAF at auction. This was replaced with a new building 51 years ago and a workshop was added a couple of years later.

The last production at Lancing Parish Hall was the pantomime Treasure Island in January 2020 and the Players relaunched in their own theatre two years later.

Absolute Pantamonium, the February 2024 production at Lancing Little Theatre, won an Accolade of Excellence from NODA and this is due to be presented in Guildford in July.

