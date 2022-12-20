The entire contents of Worthing's iconic The Beach Hotel, from stainless steel industrial cookers to fine art, went under the hammer in a grand auction sale on Saturday, September 17, 2011. People packed into the Art Deco gem in Marine Parade for its last hurrah following closure of the much-loved hotel premises at the end of August 2011.

Campbells Auctioneers of Worthing were in charge of the auction, which included items you might expect, along with more unusual items, such as fire extinguishers and Christmas decorations. Leather sofas and chairs, bedroom furniture, beds and flatscreen TVs from 79 bedrooms, dining room tables and chairs, crockery, cutlery and glassware, lighting, mirrors, pictures, curtains, carpets, industrial cookers and all kitchen equipment, boardroom furniture and conference equipment, and office furniture all went under the hammer.

Exploring the eerily empty hallways of The Beach Hotel, people were reminded of its origins as Victorian terrace houses, its time as a nursing home and its eventual transformation into a hotel, playing host to a number of famous guests. Its Art Deco facade had weathered with time but as you stepped through its distinctive revolving doors, you were transported back to the 1930s, an age of pre-war elegance that simply could not be matched by most modern hotels.

Around every corner of the three-star hotel was a wealth of intriguing items. Oil paintings included a notable work by German artist Fritz Beinke worth more than £5,000 and there was a striking view of Worthing Sports Ground by Henry Wimbush. Sales at the end of the day totalled more than £50,000.

Auctioneer Paul Campbell said at the time: "I think we can only be delighted. I’ve never had to ask the front of an auction house to move forward to let those at the back of the room in. There was an unprecedented level of interest and we sold all but a few lots. There was just so much to it. I think people really made the most of the opportunity and I am just so pleased at the response from director Jonathan Farnes, who said he could not believe the hotel meant so much to people.”

It was an emotional day for Jonathan and his sister Linda Martin, a fellow director. Their father, who was 93 at the time had run it before them and Jonathan had been involved for 35 years. He said: "It has been such a happy time – it’s the staff who have made it what it is and they have been just brilliant. They made my job very easy. We are not closing for a lack of business but it was just down to the cost of the maintenance and improvements that were needed. It would have cost millions to do the things that needed doing including rewiring replumbing and work on the building itself."

1. The Beach Hotel auction The entire contents of The Beach Hotel in Worthing were auctioned on Saturday, September 17, 2011 Photo: Stephen Goodger W38661H11 Photo Sales

2. The Beach Hotel auction The entire contents of The Beach Hotel in Worthing were auctioned on Saturday, September 17, 2011 Photo: Stephen Goodger W38664H1 Photo Sales

3. The Beach Hotel auction Signs and notices ahead of the auction at The Beach Hotel in Worthing in September 2011 Photo: Gerald Thompson Photo Sales

4. The Beach Hotel auction The entire contents of The Beach Hotel in Worthing were auctioned on Saturday, September 17, 2011 Photo: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales