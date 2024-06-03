Fred Montague and his family at Littlehampton in August 1929.Fred Montague and his family at Littlehampton in August 1929.
Fred Montague and his family at Littlehampton in August 1929.

Life's a beach: These stunning images show how Sussex folk enjoyed the seaside between 1895 and 1935 - including Brighton, Eastbourne, Worthing, Littlehampton and Hastings

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Dec 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 11:24 BST
The weather is still a bit hit and miss right now, but full on summer is all but here.

Long days at the seaside and hotter days will soon be upon us, with locals out in big numbers soaking up the sun.

Our beaches have stayed the same for centuries, but, as these pictures show, life and fashions certainly haven’t stayed still.

And in our latest retro gallery we take a look at how people have enjoyed life at the seaside around our fine county down the decades.

You can view more retro content from around Sussex here.

Holidaymakers on the sea front at Eastbourne, with Eastbourne pier in the background, circa 1895.

1. Eastbourne

Holidaymakers on the sea front at Eastbourne, with Eastbourne pier in the background, circa 1895. Photo: Hulton Archive

Paddling at low tide in 1895.

2. 'Littlehampton

Paddling at low tide in 1895. Photo: Print Collector

A general view of Worthing from 1895.

3. 'Worthing

A general view of Worthing from 1895. Photo: Print Collector:f

A typical beach scene on King's Road, Brighton in the early 20th century.

4. King's Road, Brighton

A typical beach scene on King's Road, Brighton in the early 20th century. Photo: Print Collector:d

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SussexEastbourneWorthingLittlehamptonHastingsBrighton