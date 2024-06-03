Long days at the seaside and hotter days will soon be upon us, with locals out in big numbers soaking up the sun.

Our beaches have stayed the same for centuries, but, as these pictures show, life and fashions certainly haven’t stayed still.

And in our latest retro gallery we take a look at how people have enjoyed life at the seaside around our fine county down the decades.

Eastbourne Holidaymakers on the sea front at Eastbourne, with Eastbourne pier in the background, circa 1895.

Littlehampton Paddling at low tide in 1895.

Worthing A general view of Worthing from 1895.

King's Road, Brighton A typical beach scene on King's Road, Brighton in the early 20th century.