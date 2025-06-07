Looking at the history of the cave dwellers in Hastings

A fortnight ago I described how the St Clements Caves were used as a bomb shelter during the Second World War. St Clements were also one of the many caves in the sandstone cliffs and hills of Hastings and St Leonards that were used as homes for a variety of people over a long period of time.

The caves in the Rock-a-Nore cliffs were especially popular, being used as recently as the 1960s by hippies. In 1853 the Knight”s Excursion Companion published a profile of a family living there, in an excavated “cavern”, a “good height up the cliff”. Mr Knight said “The head of the family is an Irishman named Butler, who, about a dozen years ago, chose to fix on this windy elevation for his cabin, and enlarged the existing excavations so as to form a good-sized sitting room with a sleeping room beyond.

“He has a wife, children and grandchildren, who live here with him; and the family is further increased by miscellaneous assemblage of pigs, dogs, rabbits, goats and squirrels; geese, ducks, turkeys, fowls, Guinea-fowls, pigeons and a variety of other bipeds and quadrupeds - all dwelling socially and pleasantly together.

“On our last visit, the old man sat dozing on one side of the fire; a matronly-looking hen with a brood of chickens about her was on the other. The wife was earnestly engaged in appeasing the clamours of a hungry pig, and arbitrating between two noisy brats. The daughter was preparing dinner, and holding a friendly conversation with the ducks. Around the room were birds in cages, while others were flying or hopping about at large; and all appeared very well contented with their situation and occupation.” Mr Butler paid “a nominal rent for his cavern”, presumably to the Countess Waldegrave, who owned the cliffs.

The Butler family cave at Rock-a-Nore in 1853.

In the early 1900s the countess’s descendants, the Sayer-Milward family, also rented out a cave, this one being in Ecclesbourne Glen. The main feature of the glen was the Coastguard Station and its surrounding gardens, plus nearby cafes for the many members of the public who regularly walked along the cliffs and through the glen. Inland on the west side of the glen, where now there are just trees and shrubs, was a line of five allotments, commonly known as the strawberry garden.

At the head of these plots was a cave (still there), with its long-term resident being the ‘Hermit’, Mr John Hancox. He was called the East Hill Hermit as no one then actually knew his name. He was a former London businessman, in the drapery trade, who came to Hastings around 1893, being near-bankrupt after a friend failed to repay a large loan. He decided to live a solitary life, dependent on no one, and he became a squatter, living in various places around the town, until ending up in the cave in Ecclesbourne Glen. When the cave’s landlord, the Rev Sayer-Milward, discovered it had an occupant, he gave Mr Hancox a tenancy for 22s 6d a year (plus rates of 2s 6d).

For this the Hermit had both the cave and the plot in front of it. He then put up a hedge around his ground, with a big wooden gate, and stayed there for the rest of his life. He first became widely known in 1904, following a report in the Hastings Mail. This said: “Tanned, and not too well groomed, he is by no means unkempt or dirty. His dark clothes are of a good cut and patter, although obviously of years ago. He wears a cloth cap, and his features still bear traces of refinement and breeding.”

The Hermit “is alone and poor but he never asks alms of anyone, although many folk kindly minister to his needs. He sings and talks to himself alone. He needs no other - he very rarely answers questions.” The Hermitage, as the cave was called, had very little in it, apart from a stove, which had been given to him. But, the Mail said, there were other hermits in and around the glen, who were not so attractive. About 100 yards up the valley was an alcoholic living in another cave amongst the trees, who made a lot of noise at night, singing and shouting while under the influence. The Mail described how there were also several “untraceables” to be seen in the area, gathering limpets at low tide and lurking in farmyards before dawn. “Some times they sleep as honest men. But they are predatory by instinct for the most part.”

The Minnis Rock caves in the 1820s.

The Hermit was a well-known feature of the glen for many years. Then in November 1918 he was found dead in his cave one morning by his only friend. Aged 74, he had died of “natural causes” while asleep. His body had been partially eaten by rats. The coroner heard that there was no bed or furniture in the cave, but there were many books, plus firewood. The cave itself was about ten feet square, with a pitch of eight feet. His friend said he was a well-educated, intelligent man, who was very happy. He neither had, nor wanted, other friends, and he spent much time singing. He had lived on his small savings, plus every day he searched pig tubs and dustbins in the town, on which he survived. It was believed he had a daughter in service in Hastings. The Hermitage has had many other dwellers, both before and after Mr Hancox.

On the other side of the East Hill to the Hermit’s cave is the Minnis Rock, overlooking the Old Town from just below High Wickham. This cut-back slab of rock has three small caves in it, side-by-side, which were used as a home from at least the early 18th century until Victorian times. They are still viewable today.

The Rock-a-Nore caves are now very difficult to see. Hastings Council bricked-up several of them in 1968 and in recent years it has encouraged trees and bushes to grow on the access paths.