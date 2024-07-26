The end of Terminus Road – near the seafront – is set to be turned into a park once again from Saturday (July 27).
The road will be transformed with a lawn, picnic tables and giant deckchairs – and people can enjoy live music and food and drinks from surrounding independent businesses.
Take a look at our photos from last year – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. Eastbourne Pop Up Park 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)
2. Looking back at 2023's pop-up park in Eastbourne's Victoria Place
3. Looking back at 2023's pop-up park in Eastbourne's Victoria Place
4. Looking back at 2023's pop-up park in Eastbourne's Victoria Place
