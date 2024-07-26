Looking back at 2023's pop-up park in Eastbourne's Victoria Place

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 26th Jul 2024, 15:15 BST
Ahead of its return this weekend, we’ve taken a look back at photos from last year’s ‘pop-up park’ at Victoria Place.

The end of Terminus Road – near the seafront – is set to be turned into a park once again from Saturday (July 27).

The road will be transformed with a lawn, picnic tables and giant deckchairs – and people can enjoy live music and food and drinks from surrounding independent businesses.

Take a look at our photos from last year – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Eastbourne Pop Up Park 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

1. Eastbourne Pop Up Park 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Pop Up Park 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Pop Up Park 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

2. Looking back at 2023's pop-up park in Eastbourne's Victoria Place

Eastbourne Pop Up Park 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Pop Up Park 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

3. Looking back at 2023's pop-up park in Eastbourne's Victoria Place

Eastbourne Pop Up Park 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Eastbourne Pop Up Park 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. Looking back at 2023's pop-up park in Eastbourne's Victoria Place

Eastbourne Pop Up Park 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice