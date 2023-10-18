Selsey Fireworks went out ‘with a bang’ last year and the team behind it was ‘gutted’ to end the event after 42 years, in which time thousands of pounds had been raised for local charities.

So, we instead, for 2023, we are looking back at one of the great displays, when explosions of colour lit up the sky as thousands of spectators watched Selsey Fireworks in October 2011. The crowds were treated to an absolutely stunning pyrotechnic display, closely synchronised to some great sporting music in line with this year’s theme, Inspired by Sport. This was created and fired by Selstar Fireworks of Selsey. The event was the 33rd in its long history and it did not disappoint.

One of the organisers, Mervyn Hall, said at the time: “After the event, the Selstar events manager Steve Harriot even admitted that it was the best display he had ever directed with a lot of new material never before seen in the UK.”

The weather was ideal for the occasion at Bunn Leisure’s White Horse Playing Fields. Live music was provided by The Chain, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, so their famous track The Chain, used by the BBC for the Formula One coverage, featured heavily. The funfair was huge and very well used and a charity marquee hosted many of the local organisations.

Mr Hall added at the time: “Selsey Fireworks has become a truly huge community event. A magnificent contribution to its running was made by local businesses with 105 of them involved with supporting the event in one way or another. A special word of thanks to Bunn Leisure who not only allow us to use the site but also supply many hours of labour during set and knock down. Also to Natures Way Foods who have had strong links with the Fireworks Committee for many years now.”

Many local organisations helped throughout the weekend, including 1st Selsey Scouts, Selsey Carnival Association, Selsey Royal Naval Association, Selsey and District Lions, Selsey Sports Dream, Selsey Youth Dream, and TS Sturdy. There were also a large number of individuals who volunteered for three days at the event.

1 . Selsey Fireworks 2011 Explosions of colour lit up the sky as thousands of spectators watched on at the Selsey Fireworks in October 2011. The funfair was huge and a charity marquee hosted many local organisations. Photo: Kate Shemilt / Sussex World C111651

