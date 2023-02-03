Looking back at Hellingly including the homes of Led Zeppelin’s manager and a slave leader

3 . The Broad House, Hellingly

Records have been released detailing who made claims under the Slave Compensation Act of 1837 for their losses after slavery was abolished. Abraham Parry Cumberbatch (of The Broad, Hellingly) claimed. Abraham was born in 1794 and grew up in Barbados. He inherited a sizeable family fortune including several lucrative plantations that produced and refined sugar, using up to 290 slaves as labour. When rioting started in 1816 and life in Barbados became insecure, Abraham and his family came to England to live in Broad House, Hellingly.

