Looking back at Hellingly including the homes of Led Zeppelin’s manager and a slave leader

Here’s a look at some old shots of Hellingly.
All photos supplied by Nicola Walker.
If you have photos for future ‘looking back’ pieces, please send to [email protected]
1. Hellingly retro 6.jpg
It was built on 400 acres of woodland at Park Farm and was opened in 1903 at a cost of £353,400 to accommodate 1260 patients.
Photo: -
2. Now Hill Harbour House in Hellingly
Built for the Reverend John Olive and his wife Emma (Cumberbatch) in the first half of the 19th century.
Photo: -
3. The Broad House, Hellingly
Records have been released detailing who made claims under the Slave Compensation Act of 1837 for their losses after slavery was abolished. Abraham Parry Cumberbatch (of The Broad, Hellingly) claimed. Abraham was born in 1794 and grew up in Barbados. He inherited a sizeable family fortune including several lucrative plantations that produced and refined sugar, using up to 290 slaves as labour. When rioting started in 1816 and life in Barbados became insecure, Abraham and his family came to England to live in Broad House, Hellingly.
Photo: -
4. Horselunges Manor, Hellingly
Moated building built around 1450.
Famously, the home to Peter Grant the manager of Led Zeppelin. Peter died in 1995 of a heart attack and is buried in Hellingly Cemetery.
Photo: -