Originally thought to have been thatched, they date back to the 15th century. The iron railings were removed in WW1.
Looking back at Hellingly including the homes of Led Zeppelin’s manager and a slave leader

Here’s a look at some old shots of Hellingly.

By India Wentworth
3 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 10:31am

It was built on 400 acres of woodland at Park Farm and was opened in 1903 at a cost of £353,400 to accommodate 1260 patients.

2. Now Hill Harbour House in Hellingly

Built for the Reverend John Olive and his wife Emma (Cumberbatch) in the first half of the 19th century.

3. The Broad House, Hellingly

Records have been released detailing who made claims under the Slave Compensation Act of 1837 for their losses after slavery was abolished. Abraham Parry Cumberbatch (of The Broad, Hellingly) claimed. Abraham was born in 1794 and grew up in Barbados. He inherited a sizeable family fortune including several lucrative plantations that produced and refined sugar, using up to 290 slaves as labour. When rioting started in 1816 and life in Barbados became insecure, Abraham and his family came to England to live in Broad House, Hellingly.

4. Horselunges Manor, Hellingly

Moated building built around 1450. Famously, the home to Peter Grant the manager of Led Zeppelin. Peter died in 1995 of a heart attack and is buried in Hellingly Cemetery.

