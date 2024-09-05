As the parade made its way through Littlehampton in July 2016, it was felt it would be the last but all who witnessed it were aware that if it really was over, it was certainly going out on a high.

After years of slow decline, the parade bounced back with a display hailed by Freda Hughes, carnival president at the time, as the best for some time.

She had resurrected the event in 1973 and was at the helm for more than 40 years, building it up to be a highlight of the town calendar, with more than 40 floats in the procession at its peak and raising tens of thousands of pounds for youth groups.

She was a formidable organiser and one of her big achievements was getting Britain’s Got Talent stars Stavros Flatley to perform at a carnival fundraiser in 2009.

The 40th anniversary was marked in 2014 and the final event was the Littlehampton Carnival Association’s Christmas Fun Day in December 2016.

The 8ft-tall mascot Hampton the hedgehog had been a staple for a decade but made his last outing for the carnival that Christmas, before being adopted by the Edwin James Festival Choir.

Freda announced that she was stepping down due to a number of factors, including spiralling costs, mounting red tape and dwindling community involvement – and without its 'queen', it seemed the carnival just could not carry on.

Freda won the Super Senior award at the Herald and Gazette Community Stars in 2016, for the hard work she put in all year round for the carnival and the care she showed the Carnival Queen and Princesses each year. She passed away in February 2020 at the age of 75.

Her aim was to highlight Littlehampton as a great place to live and instil a love of the town – something the new committee will be aiming to continue.

