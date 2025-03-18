Sainsbury's Staff Pauline, Emma &Scottplaceholder image
Looking back at Red Nose Day in Crawley and Horley: Comic relief efforts from 2007 and 2009 including Hazelwick and Oakwood Schools, Central Sussex College and Sainsbury's

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:10 BST
Red Nose Day is back this Friday – and we have looked in our archives to see Comic Relief efforts in Crawley and surrounding areas in years gone by.

We have found these great pictures from 2007 and 2009 and includes fundraising efforts at Hazelwick School, Milton Mount, Sainsbury’s, Crawley Borough Council, Central Sussex College and Oakwood School.

Do you have any Red Nose Day memories from years gone by? Or are you having an event this week to raise money for Comic Relief? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Red Nose Day at St Margarets School in 2007

1. Looking back at Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day at St Margarets School in 2007 Photo: National World

Red Nose St Margarets School in 2007

2. Looking back at Red Nose Day

Red Nose St Margarets School in 2007 Photo: SussexWorld

Thomas Bennett Red Nose Day in 2007

3. SussexWorld

Thomas Bennett Red Nose Day in 2007 Photo: SussexWorld

Manorfield School children place money on the Red Nose

4. Looking back at Red Nose Day

Manorfield School children place money on the Red Nose Photo: SussexWorld

