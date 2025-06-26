Sharp suits and beautiful dresses went on show at the school prom in June 2008, when more than 170 year-11 students were celebrating their time at the school in style, as well as the completion of their GCSEs.

The ice theme was carried through in the balloon table decorations and the 2003 ice sculpture, and there was a 50ft-long red carpet. The evening finished with fireworks.

Transport was varied, ranging from motorbikes to an ice cream van, with the rugby team arriving on an open-top bus. To reflect Angmering’s eco-school status, five girls arrived on foot and lined up as if in a limo.

Sally Rowe, head of year, said at the time: "I am very proud of my year group; their behaviour reflected their stylish and elegant attire. A fabulous night was had by all."

Various awards were handed out on the evening, with Jamal Uddin named Prom King and Hope Blandamer Prom Queen.

Other more unusual awards included Most Likely To Be A Millionaire won by Stuart Loxton, Most Likely To Be A Film Star won by Lauren Mold and Biggest Drama Queen won by Dean Bevan.

1 . Prom 2008 Rhys Thompson's cool transport for The Angmering School prom in June 2008 Photo: Gerald Thompson

