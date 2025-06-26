Looking back at The Angmering School prom 2008 with its ice theme

For the group dubbed the Class of 2003 at The Angmering School, the theme for their leavers' prom was Ice – and there was even an eight-stone ice sculpture to prove it!

Sharp suits and beautiful dresses went on show at the school prom in June 2008, when more than 170 year-11 students were celebrating their time at the school in style, as well as the completion of their GCSEs.

The ice theme was carried through in the balloon table decorations and the 2003 ice sculpture, and there was a 50ft-long red carpet. The evening finished with fireworks.

Transport was varied, ranging from motorbikes to an ice cream van, with the rugby team arriving on an open-top bus. To reflect Angmering’s eco-school status, five girls arrived on foot and lined up as if in a limo.

Sally Rowe, head of year, said at the time: "I am very proud of my year group; their behaviour reflected their stylish and elegant attire. A fabulous night was had by all."

Various awards were handed out on the evening, with Jamal Uddin named Prom King and Hope Blandamer Prom Queen.

Other more unusual awards included Most Likely To Be A Millionaire won by Stuart Loxton, Most Likely To Be A Film Star won by Lauren Mold and Biggest Drama Queen won by Dean Bevan.

