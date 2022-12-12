Snow days are never quite black and white occasions – bringing joy to some and disruption to others.

Parts of the Horsham district, like most of the South East, saw snow land over the weekend, starting on Sunday evening.

The sight of the white stuff always brings joy to kids hoping for a day off school to instead spend outside playing in the snow with friends.

But on the other side of the coin, this cold snap brings with it disruption to people who have to travel and will not bring much cheer to those struggling to heat their homes.

We’ve delved into our picture archives from the last 15 years to look at some of the last few times a significant amount of snow landed in the district.

The winter of early 2013 saw two significant snow storms in January and March, as did February 2012, as well as January/February 2007.

