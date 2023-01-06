To say it was not always the most appreciated of Horsham landmarks may be an understatement.

Commissioned to mark bicentenary of the birth of poet Percy Shelley in 1996, the Rising Universe was at the centre of many a debate about its future over the years.

Then in 2016, Horsham District Council voted to remove the Shelley Fountain from its long-time home in the Bishopric and auction it off.

This was after years of mechanical failures and debate about the cost of maintaining the sculpture.

And although some argued for it to remain, on the early hours of a Sunday morning in June 2016, it was removed and then replaced with birch trees.

Since a new memorial to Shelley, to mark 200 years since his death, is set to be commissioned for Horsham Park, we thought it timely to look back to 2016 when the Shelley Fountain was removed and then replaced.

1. Shelley Fountain There today, gone tomorrow. The Shelley Fountain was removed from Horsham in 2016 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

2. Shelley Fountain It's fair to say the fountain's design was polarising Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

3. Shelley Fountain The Shelley Fountain was commissioned back in 1996 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

4. Shelley Fountain Rising costs for repairs and maintenance started at debate about its future Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales