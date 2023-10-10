Looking back on the day the new Midhurst Rother College was opened to the public for the very first time

​It is 11 years since the new and improved Midhurst Rother College was unveiled to nearly 4,000 visitors. ‘The impossible has been achieved and there is even better to come’ were the words of the principal as he gave a guided tour of his brand new, state-of-the-art school.

The Observer was given a sneak peek, then the college invited the public to its open events in October 2012 and visitors were given a tour of the revamped £31million state-of-the- art school. Dr Joe Vitagliano, who was a student of the former Midhurst Grammar School in the 1970s, was principal of the academy from when it was launched in January 2009 until 2016.

Speaking of the first open evening, he said at the time: “With well over 1,000 people in the college and all the town’s car parks overflowing, we are both surprised and delighted with the success of our open evening.” The community open day which followed had a similar effect, as well as the week of drop-in mornings for prospective students, which attracted huge numbers, as did the sixth form open evening.

Up to 3,750 people visited the refurbished school at the open events. Feedback from visitors was extremely positive, and one visitor said: “What an amazing place. We were simply stunned at the wonder of it all. To think that our future citizens will have such a fantastic start in life in such a pleasing and energetic atmosphere.”

A college spokesperson said: “It’s not just the novelty of the new, state-of-the-art building and facilities that have clearly impressed our visitors, but it is also our students themselves and their attitude towards the teaching and learning strategies we have in place. The pride and team spirit of everyone going about their daily business has been unequivocal, and enthusiasm for these wonderful new surroundings and the opportunities they offer unmistakable.”

The events were supported by Midhurst Rother College Association, a group of parents and community members who were on hand with refreshments. The new building had 950 computers, a theatre with 375 seats, new classrooms with interactive whiteboards, music classrooms, an art terrace and many other features which brought a school dating back to 1672 straight into the 21st century.

1 . Midhurst Rother College The sixth form common room at Midhurst Rother College in August 2012, just before it was first opened Photo: Kate Shemilt C121103-5

2 . Midhurst Rother College Dr Joe Vitagliano, who was a student of the former Midhurst Grammar School in the 1970s, was principal of the academy from when it was launched in January 2009 until 2016 Photo: Kate Shemilt C121103-12

3 . Midhurst Rother College Exterior of Midhurst Rother College in August 2012, just before it was first opened Photo: Kate Shemilt C121103-1