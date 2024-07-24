Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet the actress and theatre director who gave Worthing two precious wildlife sanctuaries – a treasured green space on the South Downs and a national landmark, honouring the warrior birds of the Second World War.

Nancy Price was a celebrity in her day and she made her home in High Salvington, in the north of Worthing. Such was her success on stage and screen, she was made a CBE in the 1950 King's Birthday Honours for her services to theatre.

Born in Worcestershire in 1880, her full name was Lilian Nancy Price and she came from a prosperous farming family. Growing up, she always wanted to act and followed her dream to fame, starting at the age of 15 by joining a repertory company and touring with performances of Shakespeare's plays.

She made her West End debut in Ulysses, playing the role of Calypso at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Haymarket, in 1902. As her reputation grew, Nancy gained roles in silent films and even went on to appear on television.

The Sanctuary, officially called Honeysuckle Lane Green Space, is listed as a site of Nature Conservation Importance, harboring plant life and wildlife in many forms

Nancy was married to fellow actor Charles Maude in 1907 and they set up home in Worthing with their two young daughters, Joan and Elizabeth. She continued with her acting and even performed with a parrot in Whiteoaks at London’s Little Theatre.

In 1939, Nancy's love of nature led her to fight off plans from developers to protect precious downland near her home in Heather Lane. Known locally as The Sanctuary, the area of about 60 acres of woodland and meadow has been protected for future generations.

Nancy was the driving force behind the appeal to raise funds to purchase the land in order for it to remain a public open space, with backers including Queen Mary and the Duke of Norfolk.

She even gave a large amount of money herself to purchase the land under Worthing Council's town planning scheme. Thanks to her love of the downland, the area was saved from the threat of development and it was protected so that it would remain untouched as a public open space.

Nancy Price performed with a parrot in Whiteoaks at London’s Little Theatre

The Sanctuary, officially called Honeysuckle Lane Green Space, is listed as a site of Nature Conservation Importance, harboring plant life and wildlife in many forms.

The south-facing coombe falls within the South Downs National Park and species include oak, ash and hawthorn, with the rich chalk grassland featuring harebell and small scabious.

One of Nancy's many hobbies was bird watching and another example of her community spirit is the National Pigeon Service memorial in Beach House Park.

Nancy and fellow members of the People's Theatre in London funded this circular construction in 1949 in recognition of the bravery of the 'warrior birds'.

The memorial in Beach House Park, Worthing, honouring the birds of the National Pigeon Service who gave their lives on active service between 1939 and 1945

All forces and services made use of birds for carrying vital messages and often secret information, making contact with allied agents all over Europe. The birds often flew in extremely harsh conditions at speeds of over 60mph.

Most RAF bombers carried two pigeons and in an emergency, the birds would fly home, while teams of rescuers were alerted. Secret armies of pigeons were regularly dropped behind enemy lines to relay messages from member of the resistance to London.

Nancy wanted to honour the birds of the National Pigeon Service, who gave their lives on active service between 1939 and 1945, by creating an area for the use and pleasure of living birds.

On Wednesday, July 27, 1949, a steady stream of people made their way to the memorial for the unveiling ceremony at the top of the rockery. Nancy had donated a bird bath, drinking pool and two inscribed commemorative stone slabs.

Nancy Price's memorial in Beach House Park, Worthing, for the Warrior Birds who gave their lives in active service in the Second World War

Now, 75 years on, the area is fenced in to protect the stones and to keep alive Nancy's dream of leaving it as an area for the birds.