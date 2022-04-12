Memorial service for RAF crew whose aircraft came down at Felpham 80 years ago

Memorial in Sea Road.

Family of two of the crew who lost their lives will be attending, travelling down from East Kilbride.

David Hewings, service co-ordinator, RAF Association, Bognor Regis, said: “Little was known locally of why the Handley-Page Hampden (Serial No AT110) came down on the shore close to where the Butlin’s holiday resort is today.

Sgts Stanley Culmer, 26, with Alice on their wedding day just weeks before the crash in 1942

“An eye-witness account said the aircraft came down, spiralling and on fire.

“This suggests an engine fire of which the Hampden was understood to be vulnerable.

Records show that, on the night of April 14/15, 1942, the main task for 144 Squadron, based at RAF North Luffenham, Rutland, was an attack on Dortmund, to which they assigned ten aircraft.

“One other aircraft from 144 Squadron, flown by Sgts Stanley Culmer, 26, Ronald Nation, 21, Jim Hutchison, 25, and Dennis Manning, 21, joined four aircraft from 408 Squadron based at RAF Syerston to attack the docks and shipping in Le Havre.

Sgt Dennis Manning

“The aircraft came down on the way to the target. Sadly, all gave their lives.”

To mark this sad anniversary, the Bognor Regis RAFA branch is holding a Memorial Service at the Sea Cadet Unit, TS Sir Alec Rose, Longbrook Site, Sea Road, Felpham, Bognor Regis, PO22 7AN, adjacent to where the accident happened, on Thursday, April 14, by the kind permission of their Officer-in-Charge, Lt Gary Edgington MBE RNR.

The service will commence at 8.30pm and will end at around 9.15pm. At 10.15pm the family members will gather at the Memorial, for a short period of reflection to coincide with the time the aircraft came down.

It will be attended by representatives from the families of two of the crew, Sgts Stanley Culmer and Jim Hutchison, whose family is travelling down from East Kilbride.

Sgt Jim Hutchison

The family of Sgt Dennis Manning will be marking this anniversary at his graveside in Stoak in Cheshire.

