New maps exhibition at Littlehampton Museum

Explore the changing landscape of Littlehampton in this fascinating exhibition in Littlehampton Museum’s Butterworth Gallery. Curated by two of their dedicated volunteers, the display showcases highlights from the Museum’s map collections, tracing the town’s development through the years.

From historic charts to detailed street plans, see how Littlehampton has evolved and uncover the stories hidden within these incredible maps.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore the fascinating transformation of Littlehampton through the ages” said Councillor Freddie Tandy, Chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s Community Resources Committee, “the maps on display not only showcase the town’s physical development but also help to reveal the rich stories that have shaped our community.”

As always, entry to the Museum is FREE.