New walking trail launched in Selsey, with free leaflet providing huge amount of history

Dr Felicia Hughes-Freeland has spent many months working on the self-guided trail, Selsey's Buildings: a Walk through Time, basing it on a walk she developed for the Selsey Walking and Outdoor Festival.

She explained: "I was secretary until Covid put an end to our festival in 2020. Rather than consign the walk to history, I decided to make it into a self-guided walk with a leaflet, and completed the long process in July.

"I'm delighted to announce that it is now available free of charge at a number of outlets – The Novium, Selsey Town Hall, Selsey Centre and many businesses in Selsey, who will distribute it to their customers and the general public."

Felicia's research began after she moved to Selsey in 2013, as she was struck by the section of the draft Neighbourhood Plan which provided information about all the listed buildings in Selsey.

She said: "I researched the architecture as much as possible and designed a walk to complement other walking trails promoted by the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage Group, which at the time were The Railway Carriage Houses, a walk led by Bill Martin, and The Blue Plaques, led by Tony Weiner."

With the help of Tony and other committee members, Felicia guided small groups around parts of Selsey that were not generally covered by the other trails, with some overlaps.

Felicia said: "The new leaflet is a very compressed summary of what used to be a very long and anecdotal experience, including talks in the Selsey Pavilion for several years and St Peter's Church."

The leaflet is on A3 paper, so it is legible for walkers, and the printing has been funded by the Selsey Walking and Outdoor Festival. The design and layout are by well-known graphic designer and typographer Will Hill, who is based in Cambridge.

The circular walk starts at the sea end of Grafton Road, where there is a car park. After looking at The Bill House, the first section covers from Oval Field and East Beach to Selsey Lifeboat Station, walking along the sea wall.

Then, following Albion Road and East Street to High Street, you will learn much of the history of the area and the people who lived there.

Heading north towards St Peter's Church, you pass The Crown, Selsey's oldest inn, and the 18th century Neptue Inn. Stop at Selsey Pavilion to learn about the restoration project, then read about the history of the many shops and homes in High Street before arriving at the church.

Take a look at Sessions House, a farmhouse that was later used as a magistrates' court, before taking a short detour along School Lane. You will return through The Co-op car park, then head down High Street before walking along the twitten known as The Croat to reach Paddock Lane. Turn right at the bus stop by MSJ Jewellers to find this passageway.

Discover the history of Crablands and see the one of the oldest houses in Selsey, a mostly 17th century thatched cottage. There are seven listed buildings to see is this early part of the town, with West Street being one of Selsey's oldest streets.

At the end of the street, you find the former coastguards' house and the slate-hung coastguard cottages, as well as a view of Medmerry Windmill. As you make your way back along the beach to the car park at the start of the walk, you will see the painted Sky and Stars seal in Marine Gardens, designed by art student Megan Masters as a tribute to Sir Patrick Moore.

Felicia said: "I hope that this brief introduction to the town will inspire you to find out more and perhaps become involved in some of Selsey's historical and environmental activities."

1 . Selsey's Buildings: a Walk through Time Selsey sea wall, leading up to Selsey RNLI Lifeboat Station Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Selsey's Buildings: a Walk through Time Dr Felicia Hughes-Freeland has spent many months working on the self-guided trail, Selsey's Buildings: a Walk through Time Photo: Felicia Hughes-Freeland

3 . Selsey's Buildings: a Walk through Time The Bill House was built in 1907 in an Arts and Crafts vernacular revival style Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . Selsey's Buildings: a Walk through Time The Bill House artwork used on the leaflet Photo: Will Hill