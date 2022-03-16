Nostalgia: Looking back at the Steyning Country Fair five years ago

Thousands of people turned out for the biannual Steyning Country Fair celebrations in June 2017.

Hosted in Steyning’s lively High Street, there was a huge array of craft and food stalls, animal displays and traditional craft demonstrations in the town centre car park.

The fair was opened by Steyning Woodcraft Folk’s maypole dancers at 11am before family entertainment and children’s activities ran throughout theday.

DM17526100a.jpg Steyning Country Fair, 2017. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170529-190113008

There were also bands, puppet shows, street entertainers and barn dancers up and down High Street.

Entertainment was organised by Steyning Bookshop owner Sara Bowers.

Sara said: “The miniature donkeys were a firm favourite, but another fascination was the display put on by Brinsbury College, including an amazing array of insects with some unbelievably large stick insects.

“Grateful thanks to Horsham Leisurelink for sponsoring a stall of free crafts for children, to the Woodcraft Folk for brilliant Maypole dancing and great craft activities in aid of the school in Kenya that they support. And to Steyning Museum for laying on really great kids’ activities on their stall too.“

DM17526097a.jpg Steyning Country Fair, 2017. Visitors watching the puppet show. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170529-190102008

The Country Fair’s brilliant Steyning Companion Dog Show attracted a great crowd, with some gorgeous dogs and enthusiastic owners.

DM17526088a.jpg Steyning Country Fair, 2017. Ice cream sellers Victoria Wilson, left and Sephy Rose, (Vintage Scoops). Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170529-190051008