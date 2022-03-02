Nostalgia: The sun saved the day at Steyning Flower Show in 2011

Lynne Broome collected the National Daffodil Society Certificate for the best bloom in show with an outstanding yellow double called Jackthe-Lad.

Charles Ashby was awarded the National Daffodil Society Bronze Medal for best vase in show and the R W How cup for the best vase of nine blooms.

Alistair MacCulloch won the Miss K Heyrett Cup for most points in flower classes 2 to 8. Jim Copithorne and Carol Killick were also first prizewinners in the flowers and Stan Smith won the pot plant competition with a most beautiful cyclamen.

Jane Oxley and Sarah Warren both won special first prize vouchers in the fun classes for novices.

Michelle Leigh-Pollitt was top cook of the day and there were splendid entries from several children who all received an Easter Egg as a special gift from the society.

With ten amazing spring flower exhibits from Steyning Flower Club, an exhibition of top class photography from Steyning Camera Club and home made cakes, the event was a great success.

