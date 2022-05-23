Nostalgia - when The Queen visited Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017

She also unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit.
Earlier that same day she had visited Canine Partners in Heyshott.
1. The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114916a.jpg
The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114916a.jpg
Photo: Derek Martin
2. Rudi Millard, 11 and Oluwafunmilayo Ajaya , 13, presented a posy to The Queen. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114900a.jpg
Rudi Millard, 11 and Oluwafunmilayo Ajaya , 13, presented a posy to The Queen. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114900a.jpg
Photo: Derek Martin
3. Unveiling the plaque to commemorate her visit. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114816a.jpg
Unveiling the plaque to commemorate her visit. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114816a.jpg
Photo: Derek Martin
4. The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114776a.jpg
The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114776a.jpg
Photo: Derek Martin