Nostalgia - when The Queen visited Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017

Scores of people braved the cold weather to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II on November 30, 2017 when she visited the theatre to learn more about it and enjoy a performance by the Chichester Festival Youth Theatre.

By Kelly Brown
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 2:28 pm

She also unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit.

Earlier that same day she had visited Canine Partners in Heyshott.

1. The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114916a.jpg

Photo: Derek Martin

2. Rudi Millard, 11 and Oluwafunmilayo Ajaya , 13, presented a posy to The Queen. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114900a.jpg

Photo: Derek Martin

3. Unveiling the plaque to commemorate her visit. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114816a.jpg

Photo: Derek Martin

4. The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM17114776a.jpg

Photo: Derek Martin

