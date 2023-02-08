Edit Account-Sign Out
Old photos of Worthing show archery, dancing, horse riding and more on the beach

We love looking back at old photos of Worthing and this beach-themed collection is no exception. It’s certainly interesting to see what was happening on the beach back in the 1930s and 1940s.

By Elaine Hammond
14 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 3:25pm

If you look closely at some of the pictures, you can also see how the seafront landscape has changed, especially in the one of the older folk sitting on the beach on the promenade. Enjoy!

1. Old photos of Worthing

Dancers rehearsing on the beach with a hoop and pipes in June 1935

Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

2. Old photos of Worthing

The young man in charge of ponies on Worthing beach in July 1936 saved himself a lot of fatigue and gave his customers more fun by using a bicycle to lead the animals

Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3. Old photos of Worthing

Visitors looking in the penny-in-the-slot forecast board on the seafront at Worthing in 1967

Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

4. Old photos of Worthing

Holidaymakers in Worthing enjoying the sunshine in 1962

Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

