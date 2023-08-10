Original photograph of Chichester chainsaw sculpture brings back poignant memories

​​An original photograph of the chainsaw sculpture in Litten Gardens, sent to the Chichester Observer for identification, has reminded us of the day the piece was unveiled in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Rose Ades discovered this original photograph of what she called 'Chichester Flowerpot Man' while going through her sister’s photographs. Picture: Rose Ades / Submitted

The sculpture, A Sussex Man, was commissioned by Chichester City Council and made from Sussex oak for the newly-created Garden of Reflection and Reconciliation in November 2018, as a fitting reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces from Sussex during the Great War.

Featuring two figures seated back-to-back, it was created by Andy Stedman Design to depict the same person, separated in time by a number of years - a soldier in the Great War who later worked as a nurseryman. The soldier is seated on sandbags in a posture that projects steadfastness in the face of exhaustion and despondency.

The designers explained at the time that it was not intended to show a specific person but the life of Private Alfred Smith was used as a reference. Private Smith worked as a nurseryman before the First World War but enlisted in the 4th Royal Sussex Regiment on December 12, 1915, at the age of 29. He suffered head wounds in August 1916 and was invalided out later that year. Mr Smith died in 1978 at the age of 92.

A Sussex Man, the chainsaw sculpture installed in Litten Gardens, Chichester, in 2018. Picture: Steve Robards SR2004272 / Sussex World

For the sculpture, which was made by David Watson and his team from Woodland Centre, it was assumed Mr Smith returned to his former occupation and it was felt the nurseryman theme linked well with the oak tree, which came from an allotment in Chichester.

Rose Ades recently discovered an original photograph of what she called 'Chichester Flowerpot Man' while going through her sister’s photographs. She knew the photograph was taken in Chichester in 2018 and, eager to find out more, she sent it in to the Observer.

Rose said: "One of the volunteer guides at the Cathedral suggested that I write to you. Perhaps one of your readers might be able to provide more information?"

We are happy to fill Rose in on the background. The War Memorial was moved to Litten Gardens from Eastgate Square in 1940 and for many years, only the names of those who were killed in the First World War were on display.

A Sussex Man in 2020, when it was vandalised and the flowers were ripped out. Picture: Sam Morton / Sussex World

For many years, Chichester City Council’s maintained an official policy that the names on the memorial were actually those of the dead of the Second World War, and indeed applications to add the names of First World War casualties were resisted.

It was not until 2000, following investigations prompted by the Royal British Legion and Royal Sussex Regimental Association, that it was confirmed the names on the memorial were in fact casualties of the First World War.

Four stone tables were then made by the Cathedral Works Organisation to record more than 200 names of Second World War casualties and these were positioned around the War Memorial.

The City Council took over responsibility for maintaining Litten Gardens in 2017 and in 2018, the sculpture A Sussex Man was installed, along with a stone in memory of Chichester-born soldier Lieutenant Colonel Wilfrith Elstob, who was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery, devotion to duty and self-sacrifice during operations at Manchester Redoubt, near St Quentin, on March 21, 1918. He was killed in the final assault, having maintained to the end 'the highest example of valour, determination, endurance and fine soldierly bearing'.