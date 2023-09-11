Pictures from 2008: Students stepped out in style for last ever leavers’ prom at Midhurst Grammar School
Students made it a night to remember for Midhurst Grammar School’s last ever leavers’ prom before the school closed at the end of 2008 and the site became Midhurst Rother College.
A fire engine, fancy sports cars and limousines were among modes of transport to Avisford Park in Walberton in July 2008. While most of the boys wore smart suits, Alistair Gibson stepped out in a colourful kilt, complete with sporran. For the girls, it was a mix of knee-length dresses and ballgowns for a wonderful evening of celebration.
1 / 4