BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
From left, I. Ingram, C. Howard, K. Blair-Robinson, B. Hill, M. Smith, F. Mollett, H. Burton and W. BlottFrom left, I. Ingram, C. Howard, K. Blair-Robinson, B. Hill, M. Smith, F. Mollett, H. Burton and W. Blott
From left, I. Ingram, C. Howard, K. Blair-Robinson, B. Hill, M. Smith, F. Mollett, H. Burton and W. Blott

Pictures from 2008: Students stepped out in style for last ever leavers’ prom at Midhurst Grammar School

Students made it a night to remember for Midhurst Grammar School’s last ever leavers’ prom before the school closed at the end of 2008 and the site became Midhurst Rother College.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:42 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:44 BST

A fire engine, fancy sports cars and limousines were among modes of transport to Avisford Park in Walberton in July 2008. While most of the boys wore smart suits, Alistair Gibson stepped out in a colourful kilt, complete with sporran. For the girls, it was a mix of knee-length dresses and ballgowns for a wonderful evening of celebration.

Liam Boniface and Molly Stocker

1. Midhurst Grammar School prom 2008

Liam Boniface and Molly Stocker Photo: Louise Adams / Sussex World C081586-2

Janina Manaois, Aimee Jones and Purdy Walker

2. Midhurst Grammar School prom 2008

Janina Manaois, Aimee Jones and Purdy Walker Photo: Louise Adams / Sussex World C081586-2

Hannah Hogg and Bryony Grace

3. Midhurst Grammar School prom 2008

Hannah Hogg and Bryony Grace Photo: Louise Adams / Sussex World C081586-2

Sophie Dalton-Pawle, Jack Clark and Amber-Rose Johnson

4. Midhurst Grammar School prom 2008

Sophie Dalton-Pawle, Jack Clark and Amber-Rose Johnson Photo: Louise Adams / Sussex World C081586-2

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Students