Parents joined in the pancake fun at Midhurst Nursery Class in February 2008 and needless to say, they had a flipping good time with the children in traditional Shrove Tuesday races.

Each of the 35 tots, aged two-and-a-half to five, arrived at the nursery class armed with their own frying pan and pancake to take part in a series of races. Mums and dads had the opportunity to flip a pancake in their own races at the end of the morning.

Nursery owner Chris Reseig had burned the midnight oil the previous evening, the Observer reported at the time, as there was a need to make 100 pancakes in readiness for a feast after the event. The effort was worth it as the children, staff, mums and dads joined in the post pancake race refreshments.

Mrs Reseig told the Observer: "We had a great day with everyone taking part and having fun. We were very lucky with the weather and went outside for the races in a window of sunshine. By the time the rain came, we were inside enjoying pancakes."

