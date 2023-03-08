The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning for the whole of Sussex. The warning will be in place until 9am Thursday.
Residents have been warned by the Met Office that spells of snow could cause travel disruptions.
Although the Horsham district has had some bouts of snow over the years, the last truly heavy snowstorm was in 2013, and these are pictures from March of that year, exactly ten years ago.
They show children enjoying some sledging, one dog enjoying a game of fetch with a different kind of ball, and both motorists and pedestrians braving the cold to go about their day-to-day business.
While snow can be disruptive for many, it also leads to some beautiful shots of the South Downs as our photographer at the time captured.
If you took any pictures of the snow this week and would like to share, email [email protected]