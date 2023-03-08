Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures of time heavy snow hit the Horsham area from 2013 - this time ten years ago

Areas of the country woke up to a powdering of snow on Wednesday morning.

By Joshua Powling
3 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 11:07am

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning for the whole of Sussex. The warning will be in place until 9am Thursday.

Residents have been warned by the Met Office that spells of snow could cause travel disruptions.

Although the Horsham district has had some bouts of snow over the years, the last truly heavy snowstorm was in 2013, and these are pictures from March of that year, exactly ten years ago.

Snow, A24, Washington. Photo by Derek Martin
They show children enjoying some sledging, one dog enjoying a game of fetch with a different kind of ball, and both motorists and pedestrians braving the cold to go about their day-to-day business.

While snow can be disruptive for many, it also leads to some beautiful shots of the South Downs as our photographer at the time captured.

If you took any pictures of the snow this week and would like to share, email [email protected]

JPCT 110313 S131100616x Snow. Drifting snow near Monks Gate -photo by Steve Cobb
JPCT 120313 S131100640x Snow. Horsham Park -photo by Steve Cobb
Horsham Park. Snowball fun for everyone, including Honey, the cocker spaniel -photo by Steve Cobb
JPCT 120313 S13110767x Snow. South Downs. Truleigh Hill. -photo by Steve Cobb
Snow, Guildford Road, Horsham. Photo by Derek Martin
Spring daffodils in the snow -photo by Steve Cobb
Gritting did not affect roads near Monks Gate -photo by Steve Cobb
