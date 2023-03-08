Areas of the country woke up to a powdering of snow on Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning for the whole of Sussex. The warning will be in place until 9am Thursday.

Residents have been warned by the Met Office that spells of snow could cause travel disruptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Horsham district has had some bouts of snow over the years, the last truly heavy snowstorm was in 2013, and these are pictures from March of that year, exactly ten years ago.

Snow, A24, Washington. Photo by Derek Martin

They show children enjoying some sledging, one dog enjoying a game of fetch with a different kind of ball, and both motorists and pedestrians braving the cold to go about their day-to-day business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While snow can be disruptive for many, it also leads to some beautiful shots of the South Downs as our photographer at the time captured.

If you took any pictures of the snow this week and would like to share, email [email protected]

JPCT 110313 S131100616x Snow. Drifting snow near Monks Gate -photo by Steve Cobb

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JPCT 120313 S131100640x Snow. Horsham Park -photo by Steve Cobb

Horsham Park. Snowball fun for everyone, including Honey, the cocker spaniel -photo by Steve Cobb

JPCT 120313 S13110767x Snow. South Downs. Truleigh Hill. -photo by Steve Cobb

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow, Guildford Road, Horsham. Photo by Derek Martin

Spring daffodils in the snow -photo by Steve Cobb