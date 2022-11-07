Plans to launch new West Sussex 'arts academy' L- looking back ten years later
Plans to launch an arts academy for West Sussex were unveiled at a special event exactly ten years ago.
A major conference was held in November 2012 at Sedgewick Park House near Horsham, with the idea promoted by West Sussex County Council.
A letter about the proposal said: “West Sussex is fortunate in having a wide range of renowned artistic and cultural venues together with a strong community of arts professionals, and many schools and further and higher education providers producing excellent results for their students in the arts.
“The county also hosts many ‘movers and shakers’, philanthropists and benefactors with a keen interest in supporting young people to excel in the arts recognising the personal, social and economic benefits that this brings.
“The purpose of the Arts Academy is to bring these communities together to maximise the opportunities for talented children across the county, including those who face disadvantage and barriers to their learning.”