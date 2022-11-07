Launch of new Arts Academy. Southwater school children entertain the guests. Photo by Derek Martin

A major conference was held in November 2012 at Sedgewick Park House near Horsham, with the idea promoted by West Sussex County Council.

A letter about the proposal said: “West Sussex is fortunate in having a wide range of renowned artistic and cultural venues together with a strong community of arts professionals, and many schools and further and higher education providers producing excellent results for their students in the arts.

“The county also hosts many ‘movers and shakers’, philanthropists and benefactors with a keen interest in supporting young people to excel in the arts recognising the personal, social and economic benefits that this brings.

JPCT 081112 Launch of new Arts Academy. Guests from TATA Consultancy Servises. Photo by Derek Martin

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The purpose of the Arts Academy is to bring these communities together to maximise the opportunities for talented children across the county, including those who face disadvantage and barriers to their learning.”

JPCT 081112 Launch of new Arts Academy. Photo by Derek Martin

JPCT 081112 Launch of new Arts Academy. Youth cabinet members L to R Shagass Pam, Bonzwe McFadden, Azaria Messingham and Kai Moore. Photo by Derek Martin