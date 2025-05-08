Prom pictures from Chichester and Midhurst in 2008 and 2009

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 8th May 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 15:36 BST
That time of year is coming round again – it’s time for teenagers to dress up in their finest for the school prom.

We look back on some proms at Chichester High School and Midhurst.

What was the fashion in 2008 and 2009?

Arriving in style in 2008

1. Bishop Luffa

Arriving in style in 2008 Photo: Staff

Bishop Luffa Prom

2. Bishop Luffa

Bishop Luffa Prom Photo: Staff

Jack Spencer and Will Herniman

3. Bishop Luffa

Jack Spencer and Will Herniman Photo: Staff

Hariette Scowen, left and friends

4. Bishop Luffa

Hariette Scowen, left and friends Photo: Staff

