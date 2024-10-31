Railway journey back in time celebrates 160th anniversary of Bognor Regis railway station

To commemorate the 160th anniversary of the opening of the railway, Bill will be giving an illustrated talk on the line and other social aspects, such as railway carriages as homes and how one Bognor railwayman was crucial to the transportation of troops evacuated from Dunkirk.

Looking back over 160 years of railways in Bognor, Bill explains: "A railway line from Brighton to Chichester opened on June 8, 1846, and during this period, Bognor’s station was four miles away at Woodgate, where either Edwin Newman’s horse-drawn omnibus or Jeremiah Swan’s carrier cart met the five trains each day.

"Eventually a line was opened to Bognor on June 1, 1864, which also required the construction of a brand-new station on the coastal line called Barnham Junction, whereupon Woodgate was closed.

"However, Bognor station was not as an attractive structure as the newly-opened station at Barham, for it was of wooden construction with just one platform, canopied for 190 feet – hardly a grand building to impress the growing number of visitors to the town.

"For years, the station was the subject of complaint from businessmen who felt that a more impressive structure was required.

"In 1892, it seemed that their wish might come true when during a fierce gale, part of the canopy collapsed. Much to the dismay of the townspeople, it was simply repaired.

"History repeated itself, for on the night of March 2, 1897, the worst winds for 50 years struck Bognor and on the following day all wooden supports of the station canopy were snapped like matchsticks. Yet again much to the annoyance of the local populace, the wooden canopy was re-erected.

"The railway company had by now realised the pressing need for improved facilities and commenced to draw up an extensive scheme of redevelopment. However, an event happened two years later from which there could be no half measures of yet another rebuild.

"During the early hours of October 29, 1899, flames were seen bursting through the porter’s room of Bognor station. The fire brigade was immediately summoned and battled for hours to put out the flames but with their hand-driven pump little could be done and all of the station building, save a small portion of the lamp room, was destroyed – all because wet coats had been left to dry over a burning stove in the porters’ room.

"Work commenced on rebuilding and much to the delight of the town, the station was complete by 1902. It had an impressive concourse, a ladies’ waiting room, a large booking hall and a first-floor residence for the station master, complete with a large clock tower still familiar to residents.

"The track layout was altered and enlarged with new goods sidings and shed. The following year witnessed the first through train to London and the provision of a new engine shed. However, it was not until 1911 that the line was double tracked to Barham where other alterations took place, including a new signal box.

"During the following years, there was a huge increase in passenger traffic, especially with day trippers, whose numbers frequently exceeded the local population. All the trains were hauled by steam locomotives but in 1923, the branch operated by the London Brighton & South Coast Railway Company became part of the Southern Railway, which embarked on a scheme of electrification of commuter lines.

"In 1938, the reign of steam was eclipsed with the completion of the electrification scheme all the way to Bognor and the last regular steam hauled passenger train from Victoria arrived in Bognor on July 2, 1938. The large passenger locomotives were moved to duties elsewhere on the network, though a steam shed remained at Bognor until 1953."

To commemorate the 160th anniversary, Bill Gage will be giving an illustrated talk at West Sussex Record Office in Chichester on Tuesday, November 26, at 7pm.

For more details, telephone 01243 753602 or pre-book tickets at wsro.org.uk/events for £8 in-person attendance or £5 to watch online.

The presentation will include film footage of the first electric train into Bognor. In addition, there will be a display of railway photographs.

1 . Bognor station The concourse at Bognor station soon after opening to the public in 1902. The view is familiar to present day travellers. Photo: West Sussex Record Office

2 . Bognor station The elegant new Bognor station with its imposing clock tower c.1904. The forecourt was soon spoilt by a row of shops along the line of the brick wall. Photo: West Sussex Record Office

3 . Bognor station B2x No. 231 pulls out of Bognor with a heavy train c.1912 . Note the tower of the Picturedrome Cinema in background. Photo: West Sussex Record Office

4 . Bognor station A Brighton Atlantic class loco arrives in Bognor on July 2, 1938, with the last regular steam hauled passenger train from Victoria. The very next day, electric trains were in operation. Photo: West Sussex Record Office