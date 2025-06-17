A rare Matchbox model with links to Worthing Herald history has turned up in a collection of toy cars.

James Dalley inherited the vehicles and he was keen to learn of the history of the Worthing Herald Delivery Van, his being No.42 in a limited edition of just 500.

The Matchbox Models of Yesteryear vehicle is a Y-25 1910 Renault Type AG. Printed on the side is 'The Worthing Herald' and 'On Sale Weekly Price 2d'. On the base is the date 1986.

James said: "I recently inherited a selection of old Matchbox vehicles from my late grandad and was going through them when I came across a Limited Edition Worthing Herald Delivery Van of their Matchbox Models of Yesteryear.

"It's labelled as a limited edition. It states it's a promotional model using Matchbox components, advertising panel not done by Matchbox.

"I have searched for any record of this vehicle model online and can't find a trace of any such model ever existing. I'm curious to know if it was produced or commissioned by the Worthing Herald."

I was able to tell James that I, too, have the same vehicle! Although mine is not in a box. I received it as a gift as I was a senior reporter working on the Herald at the time.

I told him I believed the promotion may have been linked to the change in the paper's name and branding.

The first edition of The Worthing Herald was published by T.R. Beckett Ltd on Saturday, May 15, 1920, and it was part of a long-standing group of newspapers based in Eastbourne.

The town was also served by the Worthing Gazette, which dates back to May 12, 1883, and had its printing presses in Chatsworth Road. The same company also launched the Littlehampton Gazette in 1896.

T.R. Beckett Ltd, later known as Beckett Newspapers, bought the Worthing Gazette in 1966 and the two papers continued to be printed separately, the Worthing Gazette on Wednesdays and the Worthing Herald on Fridays, until they were merged into one title, the Worthing Gazette and Herald, on May 15, 1981.

I joined the company in July 1984 as a trainee reporter, so I first knew it as the Worthing Gazette and Herald. Just three years later, the newspaper was rebranded and since October 9, 1987, we have used the original title, Worthing Herald.

There was also a 1934 Model A Ford Van issued on April 30, 1999

I was able to find the original advert for the Matchbox model of a Worthing Herald Delivery Van in the paper in September 1989.

The advert promoted the purchase as 'an investment for the future', with a limited edition of 500 available priced at £11.95, to include a display plinth and numbered authentication certificate on the box.

The promotion read: "Step back in time to the days when the price of newspapers remained the same for so long that their prices were confidently printed on enamel signs.

"As a reminder of those times, we have commissioned a limited edition of 500 miniatures of a Renault Type AG delivery van in 'Worthing Herald' livery of the period.

"Such miniatures are fast becoming collectors pieces and are now sought after as an investment for the future – a similar miniature offered by the 'Camberley News' in 1980 for £5 is now valued at over £125 to collectors."

Chris Gale, senior valuer at Toovey’s, said he had never sold this particular model and he could not find a record of any of this type of vehicle with this advertising.

He added: “There have been other promotional models by Matchbox that have sold at auction across the UK that have made £20 to £30 and others that have made considerably more.

"If a collector wants one in their collection, they may be prepared to pay a lot more for it from a toy fair or if one was to turn up online.”

This was not the only model vehicle produced by the Herald, in fact. There was also a 1934 Model A Ford Van, depicting the Worthing Herald, Shoreham Herald and the Littlehampton Gazette, issued on April 30, 1999.

This was a limited edition of 1,000 models manufactured in England by Lledo Plc and issued by T.R. Beckett Ltd to celebrate the 'News Millennium'.

I'd love to hear from anyone else who treasures these models.